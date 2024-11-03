NFL Week 9 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights and more from around the league
Everything to know about Week 9 right here
We're at the midway point of the season, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. The biggest game of the day is between the Lions and Packers for first place in the NFC North. Elsewhere, the Ravens look to bounce back against the Broncos, the Browns attempt to win two straight with Jameis Winston at quarterback, the Colts turn to Joe Flacco in prime time in Minnesota and more.
Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 9. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
Week 9 schedule
Thursday
Jets 21, Texans 13 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Cowboys at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Broncos at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Chargers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Raiders at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Patriots at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Saints at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Commanders at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bears at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Jaguars at Eagles, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Lions at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Rams at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Colts at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Buccaneers at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
