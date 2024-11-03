NFL Week 9 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights and more from around the league

Everything to know about Week 9 right here

We're at the midway point of the season, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. The biggest game of the day is between the Lions and Packers for first place in the NFC North. Elsewhere, the Ravens look to bounce back against the Broncos, the Browns attempt to win two straight with Jameis Winston at quarterback, the Colts turn to Joe Flacco in prime time in Minnesota and more.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 9. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 9 schedule

Thursday

Jets 21, Texans 13 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Cowboys at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Broncos at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Chargers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Raiders at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Patriots at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Saints at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Commanders at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bears at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Jaguars at Eagles, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Lions at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Rams at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Colts at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Buccaneers at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    On-Site Preview: Broncos at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    2:59

    On-Site Preview: Jaguars at Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    On-Site Preview: Bears at Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:46

    On-Site Preview: Chargers at Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NFL Week 9 Preview: Ravens Look To Bounce Back Against Surging Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    NFL Week 9 Preview: Jordan Love Set To Start In Crucial Battle For 1st Place

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    NFL Week 9 Preview: Tua Faces Bills For First Time Since Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    NFL Week 9 Preview: Colts Turn To Joe Flacco For Vikings Road Test

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    NFL News & Notes: Puka Nacua Questionable Ahead Of NFC West Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    NFL News & Notes: Jordan Love Trending Towards Playing vs. Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Lamar Says He Is "100 Percent" Going Into Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NFL Injury Update

  • Image thumbnail
    2:18

    FFT Panic Meter: Dak Prescott

  • Image thumbnail
    7:22

    Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Report

  • Image thumbnail
    2:07

    FFT Panic Meter: D.J. Moore

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    FFT Panic Meter: Puka Nacua

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    FFT Panic Meter: Diontae Johnson

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    FFT Panic Meter: Anthony Richardson

  • Image thumbnail
    2:37

    Buccaneers 1-3 In Last 4 Games

  • Image thumbnail
    2:40

    Cowboys Off To Worst Start Since 2020

See All NFL Videos