Chaos, chaos and more chaos. Week 9's main slate was a delightful treat of unbridled insanity, with multiple double digit (or close to it) favorites losing at home and a few last-minute walk off (or close to it) wins. Bills vs. Chiefs was kind of one-sided and still managed to be close on the scoreboard. Monday Night Football's Cardinals vs. Cowboys matchup should provide some more fireworks, with two teams who can put points on the board in a hurry squaring off at Jerry World.

There's no Kyler Murray in this game, which should in theory be a big factor in terms of hampering the Cardinals, but I might even argue it's the opposite. Murray's been just OK when he's played this year and Jacoby Brissett might legitimately be an upgrade.

Best bets for Monday Night Football

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Over 53.5

This is a whopper of a total, which speaks to the type of team the Cowboys are -- they can score on anyone and they can get scored on by anyone. You don't often see a 53.5 that's rising on the day of the game, but the conditions are pretty perfect for scoring on Monday night in Arlington.

Weather isn't an issue, obviously, and you have two teams who rank in the top half of the league for pass rate over expectation over the last month.

Both Arizona and Dallas are willing to get drawn into shootouts and will happily drop back and throw the ball a lot if things start to get a little loose. Even in a game where they scored fewer than 22 points last week, we saw the Cowboys-Broncos total go way over, with 66 points scored. Dallas has played two games all year that haven't gone into the 50s, and those finished with 45 and 44 points anyway.

I lean towards the Cardinals catching the points as well, in large part because it's a full 3.5 and this feels very much like a "field goal to win it late" type of game for either team with the way both offenses should be able to move the ball.

But instead of getting burned by a late jailbreak from the Cowboys or a missed Cardinals field goal, let's just bank on these two high-volume offenses finding the end zone a bunch on Monday in what should be a really fun game.

Monday Night Football player props

Trey McBride Over 6.5 receptions

McBride's usage among tight ends is nearly unmatched around the NFL. He's simply one of -- if not the -- best players at the position. And the Arizona quarterbacks, particular Brissett, love targeting him.

We've got this listed at 6.5 and it's pretty juiced. I wouldn't be afraid at all to take something along the lines of eight receptions at +120. McBride has 24 targets for 18 catches in the last two weeks with Brissett as the starter and he should get peppered again against the putrid Cowboys pass defense.

Javonte Williams longest rush Under 14.5 yards

Williams has beaten this number plenty of times this year, but it's noticeable he only has 13 carries in two of his last three games. If we get a shootout, I think the Cowboys will default to passing, which should reduce the number of rushing attempts.

And while he's having an incredible season as Dallas' lead back, he's also not the most explosive runner. The Cardinals are top half of the league in almost every rushing statistic, including yards per attempt.

Jacoby Brissett Over 35.5 pass attempts

One thing the Cards aren't scared to do is let Brissett drop back and throw the ball. This is a massive number, but he's cleared it in the last two games he's started, both of which were close, high-scoring losses where the total ended up in the 50s.

Arizona's defense is decent, but I don't think it will slow down Dallas much. As a result, Brissett will be forced to throw the ball a ton in this one, especially if the Cowboys are able to stop the run at all.

If you've got access to live props, I don't hate waiting to see how this game starts and maybe betting this Over after Arizona attempts to establish the run. If they get down at all, they're going to be winging it all over the place.

Anytime touchdown picks

I understand why Javonte Williams is the lowest number here and have no problem with it. I also have zero problem taking Lamb to score a touchdown at home, in primetime, in a game with a monster 53.5 total at even money.

Lamb has 18 targets in the two games since he came back from his high ankle sprain, catching 12 of them for 184 yards and a score. The Cowboys are going to run at the goal line more often than not, but they're not afraid of targeting Lamb in the red zone or even inside the 10, and he's got three red-zone scores on his resume so far this year.

With Michael Carter cut and Trey Benson still on injured reserve, Zonovan "Bam" Knight is essentially the Cardinals' starter. Shoutout to the NC State backfield with Jacoby Brissett!

Knight has bounced around a bit, but he's a good runner, someone who looked electric when he stepped on the field in college. The Cardinals clearly don't mind using him near the goal line either, as he's got seven red-zone carries on the season despite starting off on the practice squad.

He's also converted his six carries inside the 10 into two touchdowns (both of which came from inside the five). This is a nice price for a starting running back against a bad defense.