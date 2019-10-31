NFL Week 9 odds, picks: 49ers beat up on Kyler Murray, Browns rebound against Broncos

And with that, I've finally lost the big mo.

After piecing together three straight 3-2 weeks with my best bets, I experienced a minor setback in Week 8, going 2-3, which dropped my overall record to seven games below .500 -- an abysmal record that can be explained by an inexplicable 1-9 start to the season that will likely haunt me until January.

Week 8 was an especially aggravating week. When the Vikings came up five yards short of covering against the Redskins on Thursday night, I thought it might be a bad week. When the Lions allowed a touchdown with just over a minute remaining in their comfortable win over the Giants on Sunday, I knew it would definitely be a bad week. Thankfully, I staved off disaster and avoided the kind of 1-4 or 0-5 week that already derailed my season back in September. I'm only a few good weeks away from climbing my way back to .500.

Onto the picks.

Last week: 2-3

This year: 16-23-1

1. 49ers -10 at Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray have exceeded expectations in Arizona. Inheriting a three-win team with the worst offense in football, Kingsbury and Murray have guided the Cardinals to three wins and a tie in their first eight games. Unfortunately, as was also the case against the Saints on Sunday, the Cardinals aren't yet good enough to hang with or beat great teams, and on Thursday they'll be hosting a legitimately great team in the 49ers. The Cardinals have earned wins over the Bengals, Falcons, and Giants. Their losses have come against the Ravens, Seahawks, Panthers, and Saints. The 49ers fall into the second group.

So far this season, the 49ers haven't lost a game, rank first in DVOA (ahead of the mighty Patriots) and second in point differential (behind only the Patriots), and they're 5-2 against the spread. Their defense -- second in DVOA -- should be able to stymie the Cardinals, who will be down Chase Edmonds and quite possibly David Johnson too. The Cardinals have the 29th-best pass-blocking offensive line by Football Outsiders' metrics and they'll be going up a 49ers defensive front that just mauled Kyle Allen for seven sacks. The 49ers' defense ranks fourth in sacks (27) and second in yards lost due to sacks (211). Expect them to get after Murray. For as much promise as the Cardinals have shown, this isn't the kind of game they're ready to win.

49ers win in a blowout.

2. Lions at Raiders Over 50.5

In a game that features two quarterbacks playing better than their perception, I'll take the Lions and Raiders to play in a high-scoring game that exceeds the over.

I've written about this every single week in my quarterback power rankings, but Matthew Stafford is playing the best football of his career, which bears out in the advanced metrics. He's fourth in DYAR, third in DVOA, and fifth in QBR. As such, the Lions are scoring 25.7 points per game and five of their seven games have gone over, which also has to do with their defense giving up 26.6 points per game. Stafford shouldn't experience much difficulty moving the ball against the Raiders, who have the fifth-worst defense by DVOA.

Carr isn't playing nearly as well as Stafford, but after averaging only 6.7 yards per attempt through the first five years of his career, his average yards per attempt this season is up a full yard from his career average. Like Stafford, he's getting a favorable matchup here, as the Lions defense ranks 23rd by DVOA and 26th in points allowed.

I think both offenses will find success on Sunday.

3. Browns -3 at Broncos

This is the perfect bounce back game for the Browns. On Sunday, they'll face a team that just benched their starting quarterback, Joe Flacco, due to a mysterious injury in order to start a quarterback in Brandon Allen who has never taken a real NFL snap since getting taken by the Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. Furthermore, Allen will be playing behind one of the league's worst pass-blocking offensive lines (28th by Football Outsiders' metrics) and he'll be going up against Myles Garrett, who is tied for the league lead in sacks. Despite all of their issues, the Browns' defense should be able to handle a Broncos offense down its best quarterback and receiver (Emmanuel Sanders, who got traded to the 49ers last week). The Broncos are averaging 15.6 points per game -- only four teams have managed to average fewer. Those four teams? The Bengals, Redskins, Jets, and Dolphins.

Offensively, the Browns are actually coming off a decent performance in Foxborough if you wipe away those three straight plays that resulted in turnovers. Against the league's best defense, the Browns rushed for 159 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per carry. Look for them to lean on Nick Chubb again, and after those three turnovers, they should be focused on protecting the ball. The Broncos own the third-best defense by DVOA, but they're more susceptible against the run (14th) than the pass (fifth).

Taking the Browns is always a bit risky. But I just think the Broncos really are that bad.

4. Buccaneers at Seahawks Over 51

With MVP frontrunner Russell Wilson leading the charge, the Seahawks are averaging 26 points per game. With the consistently inconsistent Jameis Winston leading the charge, the Buccaneers are averaging 28 points per game. The Seahawks are allowing 24.5 points per game. The Buccaneers are allowing 30.3 points per game. Five of the Buccaneers' seven games have gone over.

In case you can't tell, I like the over in Seattle. If Winston plays well, great! The Buccaneers will score points against a defense that hasn't been any good this season. If Winston doesn't play well, great! He'll probably gift the Seahawks with a few turnovers that they can turn into points. And Wilson almost always plays well. I'm not worried there. My only concern is that the Seahawks will run the ball too much and bleed the clock, but it's a risk I'm willing to take.

Seahawks beat the Buccaneers in a shootout.

5. Packers -3.5 at Chargers

The thing about the 3-5 Chargers is that in addition to being a not-good team (22nd in DVOA with a point differential of zero), they also don't have a home-field advantage. This could end up feeling like a home game for the Packers. The Packers, unlike the Chargers, happen to be a very good team. They're 7-1, sixth in DVOA, and they own a plus-52 point differential. They've also been reliable against the spread, going 6-2 -- including 3-0 on the road. The Chargers, on the other hand, are 2-4-2 against the spread.

The Packers should win comfortably.