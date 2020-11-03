Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season had to be the craziest we have witnessed thus far. By my count, only four favorites were able to cover the spread this past week, and we also saw some mind-boggling upsets. The Cincinnati Bengals dismantled the Tennessee Titans, Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers and rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earned his first win as a starter for the Miami Dolphins over the Los Angeles Rams. Don't look now, but the 4-3 Dolphins are in second place in the AFC East behind the 6-2 Buffalo Bills. The Bills earned their second-straight win this past Sunday in a 24-21 thriller over the New England Patriots, but it wasn't exactly a dominant performance. Plus, they didn't cover the spread.

Don't you wish you grabbed Bills -2.5 instead of at -3.5 on Sunday? This is why we examine the lookahead lines! On Friday, we took a look at the lookahead lines for Week 9, which William Hill Sportsbook had available for anyone paying attention beyond the current week. Now that we have officially entered Week 9, we have seen some line movement. Below, we'll take a look at the biggest movers of the week from the lookahead numbers and examine why the line has moved and whether there's value in fading said move. But first, here's the current spread, the line that re-opened on Sunday evening and the lookahead number for every matchup.

Unfortunately, due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests registered earlier this week along with recent injury news and quarterback questions, we don't have a lookahead line for every game and we also don't have every Week 9 matchup currently on the board at William Hill.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 9, and which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams will cover in more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,600 on its top-rated picks.

Week 9 line snapshot

Matchup Current Reopen Look GB at SF N/A GB -3 SF -1 SEA at BUF SEA -2.5 SEA -3 SEA -1.5 DET at MIN MIN -4 MIN -3 MIN -1.5 CAR at KC KC -10.5 KC -11.5 KC -10 DEN at ATL ATL -4 ATL -4 ATL -3.5 NYG at WAS WAS -3 WAS -3.5 N/A HOU at JAX HOU -6.5 HOU -7 N/A CHI at TEN TEN -5.5 TEN -5.5 TEN -6.5 BAL at IND N/A BAL -3.5 BAL -4 LV at LAC LAC -1.5 LAC -3 LAC -2.5 MIA at AZ N/A AZ -5.5 AZ -5 PIT at DAL N/A N/A N/A NO at TB TB -5.5 TB -4.5 TB -4 NE at NYJ NE -7 NE -7.5 NE -7

Packers at 49ers

Current: OFF | Reopen: GB -3 | Lookahead: SF -1

Why it moved: William Hill told me that this spread was taken off the board on Monday due to the several notable injuries the 49ers suffered against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Yesterday, it was reported that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would miss at least six weeks due to his ankle injury and tight end George Kittle would miss at least eight weeks with a foot injury. As you can tell by the lookahead spread in this matchup, Vegas appeared high on the 49ers last week, as they had recorded two straight wins before being defeated by the Seahawks on Sunday. Now, there's not much reason to be excited about this team -- especially considering that they are on a short week.

Fade the move? There's no getting around the fact that the Packers' loss to the Vikings was concerning. The defense had to prepare for virtually just one player in Cook, but they allowed him to go off for 226 total yards and four touchdowns. I hope you took my advice and grabbed the Packers at +1 last week, but this still appears to be a great opportunity for the Packers to rebound with a win. I'm likely to lay the points with Green Bay whenever this line is posted again.

Bears at Titans

Current: TEN -5.5 | Reopen: TEN -5.5 | Lookahead: TEN -6.5

Why it moved: I'm actually surprised this line didn't have more movement. Joe Burrow eviscerated Tennessee's secondary, and his rag-tag offensive line didn't allow a single sack. As for the Bears, Nick Foles and Co. actually put up a fight against the New Orleans Saints before eventually falling 26-23 in overtime. Foles isn't necessarily one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but Tennessee's secondary is one of the worst in the league. The Titans are facing some serious questions on defense in general, but they should get cornerback Adoree' Jackson back this week and they made a nice addition by trading for cornerback Desmond King.

Fade the move? I'm not as confident in this pick as I was last week, but I think I will still roll with the Titans. No one is going to blame you for staying away from this one, however.

Lions at Vikings

Current: MIN -4 | Reopen: MIN -3 | Lookahead: MIN -1.5

Why it moved: The Lions were blown out by the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 41-21, while the Vikings scored a major upset victory over the Packers, 28-22.

Fade the move? I was much more comfortable taking the Vikings at -1.5 instead of -4. You never know what kind of Minnesota team you're going to get on Sunday. Will it be the Vikings team where Kirk Cousins throws three interceptions and loses by double digits, or will it be a Vikings team that centers their game plan around Cook again, and wins with ease? With that being said, I think I'm still leaning towards taking the Vikings -4.