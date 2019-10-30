NFL Week 9 odds, picks: Patriots and 49ers remain perfect, Eagles continue to roll vs. Bears

We are now officially into the second half of the NFL's regular season. Not only that, but we also have the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, but I wouldn't blame you if you didn't notice as not much was actually done on deadline day itself. Really, the major moves came about a week ago.

Those deals proved beneficial in Week 8 with Minkah Fitzpatrick notching an interception against his former Dolphins squad, Emmanuel Sanders already getting into the end zone for the 49ers and Mohamed Sanu showing flashes with the Patriots. They'll undoubtedly be doing more to help their new clubs as the season goes on, including the Week 9 slate.

We have plenty of intriguing matchups to get to this weekend, including an AFC heavyweight showdown between the Patriots and Ravens in Baltimore, Chicago taking on the Eagles in Philly and Detroit facing off against Raiders in Oakland.

Before we get to my picks on those games and the rest, let's take a look at where we stand after the midway point of the season.

Picks record

Straight up: 80-40-1

Against the spread: 59-61-1

Overall, we're pretty solid, especially on the MoneyLine. We're just about even ATS, but not terrible all things considered. As for last week's picks, the ones I'm hanging my hat on the most are the Raiders covering against the Texans and the Titans taking down the Bucs. Definitely didn't see the beatdown Philly gave the Bills coming, nor did I see Miami being able to cover the spread against Pittsburgh on Monday night.

Alright, now let's get into what we're looking at this week.

49ers at Cardinals

Point spread: Cardinals +10

The Arizona Cardinals have a bright future with Kyler Murray, but that promise won't do them much good on Thursday night against the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo and company are fresh off a 51-13 beatdown of the Panthers in Week 8 and did so by leaning on the run game for 232 total yards. Heading into this matchup, Arizona is in the bottom ten in the league in rushing yards allow (130.1 yards per game). They simply will be no match for the firepower that the Niners bring to the table.

As for San Fran's defense, they are truly a force to be reckoned with.

The pick: 49ers 27-9 over Cardinals

Bears at Eagles

Point spread: Eagles -4.5

The Eagles came out of nowhere last week to destroy the Bills in Buffalo. This week, I think they have a pretty similar matchup with Chicago's Mitch Trubisky still starting under center. This time, however, they'll be in the comforts of the City of Brotherly Love. In a similar way to Josh Allen, I simply don't trust Trubisky to win a game on the road. As long as Miles Sanders is healthy and the Eagles can continue to get dynamic production out of their backfield, I see them winning their second game in a row to go over .500 on the year.

The pick: Eagles 28-16 over Bears

Lions at Raiders

Point spread: Lions +2

Detroit's 3-3-1 record doesn't tell the entire story of their season, as I believe they are much better than that total. Matthew Stafford has been more than solid this season and was able to throw for 342 yards and three touchdowns in Week 8. I see them pulling off the upset of going to the west coast and taking down the Raiders in what will be a pretty tight game.

The pick: Lions 30-23 over Raiders

Cowboys at Giants

Point spread: Giants +7

Dallas has been tremendous against NFC East teams this season and I expect that to continue on Monday Night Football. They are coming out of their bye week healthy and their offense should be able to handle the New York defense quite easily. The Cowboys just acquired Michael Bennett in a trade from the Patriots, which should give them even more strength rushing the passer. This is one of the easier calls of the Week 9 slate.

The pick: Cowboys 28-17 over Giants

Patriots at Ravens

Points spread: Ravens +3.5

New England has the raw deal of playing yet another team after they are coming off their bye. Unlike the Browns, however, the Ravens actually have a clue, so they likely won't be handing them the ball on three consecutive offensive snaps. The Patriots' historic defense to this point in the year will face the toughest test yet against Lamar Jackson. Over the last few weeks, Bill Belichick's unit has been susceptible to the run, so Jackson's legs could give them just as many problems as his arm. I like the Patriots to remain undefeated here as their defense should be able to do enough to slow down Jackson. Offensively, meanwhile, I think Brady finds a way to put up points. That said, I'd only take them straight up.

The pick: Patriots 23-20 over Ravens

Rest of the bunch

Texans 20-17 over Jaguars

Bills 24-10 over Redskins

Titans 23-16 over Panthers

Vikings 33-20 over Chiefs

Dolphins 21-14 over Jets

Colts 28-17 over Steelers

Seahawks 30-13 over Buccaneers

Browns 24-14 over Broncos

Packers 30-10 over Chargers