The NFL is nothing if not unpredictable. In Week 8 alone, the Washington Commanders edged the Chicago Bears on a walk-off Hail Mary. The Jameis Winston-led Cleveland Browns upset the Baltimore Ravens. And the Philadelphia Eagles cruised over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Week 9 promises to be just as dramatic, so which teams project as "safe" bets?

We've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

If you haven't yet, take advantage of an NFL betting sign-up bonus for new users with this BetMGM promo code so you can make money, too. Ready? Let's jump in.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 9? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Cowboys at Falcons



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on Fubo (Try for free)

Open: Cowboys -1, O/U 49.5 via FanDuel

"A home matchup in the early slate on Sunday just feels like a spot where Kirk Cousins will dominate. The Cowboys continue to be limited offensively, with CeeDee Lamb the only reliable weapon Dak Prescott has at his disposal. Falcons corner A.J. Terrell is more than capable of limiting Lamb throughout this matchup, owning a 54.1 passer rating against when he's the primary defender in coverage this season."

CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan likes Atlanta to send Dallas into a deeper spiral. Catch more of his Week 9 predictions and best bets.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at Falcons (-2.5) Cowboys Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons

Dolphins at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+

Open: Bills -3, O/U 49 via DraftKings

The SportsLine Projection Model has ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks, beating more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. For its top parlay picks of Week 9, we can tell you the Bills (-6) cover against the Dolphins in more than 60% of simulations, with Buffalo looking to win its fourth straight.

Catch SportsLine's full breakdown of the matchup, plus other Week 9 forecasts, right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Bills (-6) Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills

Raiders at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on Fubo (Try for free)

Open: Bengals -7.5, O/U 44.5 via Caesars Sportsbook

"These two are in desperate need of a victory. The Bengals looked awful in a home loss to the Eagles last week. They will rebound here. The Raiders are too limited offensively to keep up. It's Joe Burrow vs. Gardner Minshew. That's a mismatch."

CBS Sports senior columnist Pete Prisco likes Cincinnati to get back on track with a 10-point victory. Check out his predictions for every Week 9 NFL matchup.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Bengals (-7) Bengals Raiders Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Raiders Bengals

Chargers at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+

Open: Browns -4, O/U 44.5 via Fanatics

"This week, [Jameis] Winston will face a Chargers defense that is giving up fewer than 200 passing yards per game. The Chargers haven't given up more than 250 yards passing in a single game this year. However, they haven't faced anyone like Jameis Winston. He's the ultimate gunslinger and he's at his best when he has nothing to lose, and when you're the quarterback for a 2-6 team that's heading into Week 9 as a home underdog, you have nothing to lose."

CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech is buying the Winston hype out of Cleveland, picking against Jim Harbaugh's Chargers. Find all his Week 9 NFL best bets.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers (-1.5) at Browns Chargers Browns Browns Chargers Browns Browns Chargers Chargers

Patriots at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on Fubo (Try for free)

Open: Titans -3.5, O/U 42.5 via BetMGM

Jason La Canfora, who contributes to The Washington Post as an NFL insider, also offers his most confident NFL predictions for SportsLine, and this week, he's circled several matchups for his best bets. Could this one be on the list? The Patriots are coming off an upset of the rival New York Jets, and will be up against one of the NFL's worst offenses. Will Levis could be back under center for Tennessee, however, potentially giving Brian Callahan's squad a big-play boost. Check out La Canfora's weekly NFL picks.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Titans (-3.5) Titans Patriots Titans Titans Titans Titans Patriots Titans

Commanders at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on Fubo (Try for free)

Open: Giants -1, O/U 41.5 via Caesars

SportsLine's Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and it's now up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model also enters Week 9 on a 13-5 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Identifying top options for survivor pools, we can tell you the simulations lean away from the Commanders (-3.5) against the Giants, even though these teams are at opposite ends of the NFC East and Washington defeated New York in Week 2. Check out which teams deserve your survivor pool vote.

Use this Caesars promo code to place a wager on Jayden Daniels props.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders (-4) at Giants Commanders Giants Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders

Saints at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+

Open: Saints -1, O/U 40.5 via DraftKings

"The Panthers are historically bad. They have been outscored by 18.4 points per game, and allow 33.9 points per game this season. Both rank in the bottom five for any team through eight games since 1970. Carolina has already announced quarterback Bryce Young will get the start over Andy Dalton again, so he has a chance to avenge the 47-10 loss he suffered to New Orleans in the season opener. But why should we expect the Panthers to cover the spread here with Derek Carr back under center for the Saints?"

CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani went 5-0 with his ATS picks in Week 8. Now he's positive the Saints will take care of business and blow out their NFC South rivals. Catch all of Dajani's predictions for Week 9 of the NFL season.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints (-7.5) at Panthers Saints Saints Panthers Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints

Broncos at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+

Open: Ravens -10.5, O/U 44.5 via FanDuel

"Right now, the Ravens have the most bizarre defense in the NFL: They're the best in the entire NFL at stopping the run (surrendering just 69.9 yards per game), but they rank dead last at stopping the pass (they're giving up 291.4 yards per game). If you have a quarterback who can just remotely throw the ball, you'll have a chance to beat the Ravens, but I'm not sure the Broncos have that. ... Although Bo Nix had his biggest game of the year in Week 8 with 284 passing yards, the Broncos have a run-first offense. ... The problem is that they'll be facing a Ravens team that has surrendered more than 100 yards just one time in eight games this season."

CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech thinks Denver will stay within one score of the Ravens, but likes Baltimore to prevail. Catch all of his NFL Week 9 picks.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Ravens (-9) Ravens Broncos Ravens Ravens Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos

Jaguars at Eagles



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+

Open: Eagles -7.5, O/U 47.5 via BetMGM

The SportsLine Projection Model is on a 194-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, and a 48-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022. Looking at potential office-pool locks, we can tell you the model is high on the Eagles (-7.5) beating the Jaguars, forecasting a 32-22 victory. The Eagles are coming off a dominant 37-17 victory over the Bengals, their fourth win in their last five games. Philadelphia's defense is surrendering just 18.9 points per game. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have lost seven consecutive games on the road and are 3-11 in their last 14 games overall. Catch SportsLine's full analysis, plus other top bets for Week 9, right here.

Jalen Hurts anytime TD scorer is +155 at BetMGM. Get a BetMGM promo code before playing.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Eagles (-7.5) Eagles Jaguars Eagles Eagles Jaguars Eagles Eagles Eagles

Bears at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+

Open: Bears -1.5, O/U 47.5 via Fanatics

The Chicago Bears nearly took down the Washington Commanders in Week 8, only to fall victim to a last-second Jayden Daniels Hail Mary. Can they rebound on the road against Arizona? SportsLine's Projection Model thinks so. In fact, one of the model's strongest Week 9 picks is that the Bears (+1.5) cover the spread out west in more than 60% of simulations, while also securing the outright victory. Check out the full breakdown of this game, and get other Week 9 analysis.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Cardinals (-1.5) Cardinals Cardinals Bears Bears Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals

Lions at Packers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on Fubo (Try for free)

Open: Packers -1, O/U 48.5 via DraftKings

Eric Cohen, host of the weekly "Early Edge NFL Prop Show" on YouTube, went 11-5 with Week 8 picks, and is now up to a 52-23 mark since Week 4. This Sunday, we can tell you Cohen is all over the Lions to beat the rival Packers in a battle of six-win NFC North contenders: "With Jordan Love's status murky at best for the home team, it's hard for me to pick them as underdogs to win this game outright. Malik Willis has been lightyears better as a backup than I would've expected, but Detroit's offense is a juggernaut that I'm not sure can be slowed down."Check out Cohen's full slate of Week 9 ATS predictions over at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions (-3.5) at Packers Lions Packers Lions Packers Lions Lions Lions Lions

Rams at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on Fubo (Try for free)

Open: Rams -1.5, O/U 45.5 via FanDuel

"The enormity of the Rams' win on Thursday against the Vikings can't be overstated. Los Angeles was engulfed in trade rumors ahead of Week 8, and now, because of how Sunday shook out, finds itself just half a game back of first place. ... It's a massive game for the Seahawks as well, but I think the Rams' strengths line up nicely against Seattle and we could see Kyren Williams keep rumbling in a big way here. Notable here: Williams, against Mike Macdonald's defense in Baltimore last year, ran for 114 yards on 25 carries. Matthew Stafford had a monster game as well, with 294 yards and three touchdown passes."

CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson foresees a shootout in the NFC West, with Los Angeles coming out on top. Catch all of his NFL best bets for the Week 9 slate.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-1.5) at Seahawks Rams Rams Rams Seahawks Rams Rams Rams Rams

Colts at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on Fubo (Try for free)

Open: Vikings -6.5, O/U 47.5 via Caesars

The Colts are turning to Joe Flacco as their quarterback "going forward," benching the athletic but erratic Anthony Richardson ahead of this prime-time matchup with a curious Vikings defense, which is top 10 in points allowed but one of the NFL's worst defending the pass. Does SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein think Indy can pull it off? He's 46-19-2 (+2446) in his last 67 picks involving Minnesota. Find his full breakdown of "Sunday Night Football," with his Vikings-Colts ATS pick.







Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Vikings (-5.5) Colts Colts Vikings Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts

Buccaneers at Chiefs

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC), stream on Fubo (Try for free)

Open: Chiefs -7.5, O/U 45.5 via BetMGM

Four years after the Buccaneers and Chiefs met in the Super Bowl, both sides look quite a bit different. Baker Mayfield has kept Tampa Bay scrappy as Tom Brady's successor, however, so is it safe to project the reigning champions advancing to 8-0 on the season? SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has an answer, as he's 19-7-1 (+1130) in his last 27 picks involving the Buccaneers. Find his full breakdown and "Monday Night Football" prediction over at SportsLine.