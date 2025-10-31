Another week, another round of must-see matchups across the NFL. One week after some stunning developments, like the Bo Nix-led Denver Broncos routing the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens blowing out the Chicago Bears despite missing Lamar Jackson, we've got another slate full of intriguing action in Week 9.

As we've done every week throughout the season, we collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports and SportsLine and put them in one place. That way you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional featured content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

NFL odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (unless otherwise noted). Bet NFL Week 9 games at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Bears at Bengals

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Bengals +2.5: "The Bengals have given up at least 27 points in four straight games, which makes me feel like this game is going to turn into a shootout. In Week 8, the Bears got to face a team that had a bad defense and an offense led by a quarterback who spent most of August on the Browns' roster (Tyler Huntley). In Week 9, the Bears once again get to face a team that has a bad defense while being led on offense by a quarterback who spent August on the Browns' roster (Joe Flacco). Things didn't work out so well for the Bears last week and I'm not feeling any better about them this week. The Bears secondary is banged up and I think Flacco is going to be able to take advantage of that." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes Cincinnati.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears (-2.5) at Bengals Bengals Bengals Bears Bears Bears Bengals Bears Bears

Vikings at Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Lions -8.5: "I'll believe it when I see it with J.J. McCarthy, who is slated to make his return this week for Minnesota. ... And he's supposed to now come back aboard and go toe to toe with a Lions team entering Week 9 on a four-game home winning streak -- each win coming by at least 15 points? Detroit is also averaging 36.7 points per game at Ford Field in 2025. On top of that, the Lions are 4-0 ATS as a favorite this season, and I expect that streak to continue here." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has Detroit pegged for a 33-21 victory in this NFC North matchup. Catch all Sully's Week 9 predictions right here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings at Lions (-8.5) Lions Lions Vikings Lions Lions Lions Lions Vikings

Panthers at Packers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Packers -13: The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is also on a 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. One pick we can reveal for Week 9: The model is backing the Packers (-13.5) to cover against the Panthers 60% of the time, even with Bryce Young potentially returning for Carolina. Check out the full SportsLine prediction for this NFC clash right here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Packers (-12.5) Packers Panthers Panthers Packers Panthers Packers Panthers Packers

Bet games like Packers vs. Panthers at BetMGM, where new users get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet doesn't win.

Chargers at Titans



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Chargers -10: The SportsLine Projection Model is responsible for thousands of NFL simulations each week, forecasting best bets across the entire Week 9 slate. We can reveal that the Chargers (-10, 42.5) cover versus the Titans in nearly 60% of those simulations. The model also says the Over hits in more than 50% of simulations. Find the full ATS breakdown right here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers (-10) at Titans Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Titans Chargers Chargers Chargers

Falcons at Patriots

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Patriots -5.5: "If your quarterback is playing as well as Mahomes, Manning, Brady and Rodgers in their primes, then I can't pick your team to lose, especially in this situation: We have a quarterback playing at a high level going up against a team that flops around like a fish out of water when they play outdoors. I think I'll take the team that's not being compared to the fish." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes Drake Maye and the Patriots to take care of business against Atlanta.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Patriots (-5.5) Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Patriots Patriots Falcons Patriots

49ers at Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Giants +2.5: "The 49ers are out on the road for the second straight week against a Giants team that looked bad last week in losing to the Eagles. But the 49ers offense struggled against the Texans and I think they will here as well. The Giants' pass rush is too much as they find a way to win a close one as Jaxson Dart plays well." -- CBS Sports senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco on why he likes Big Blue to pull off a 24-21 upset against San Francisco, regardless of who's under center for Kyle Shanahan.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-2.5) at Giants Giants 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers

Colts at Steelers

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Steelers +3: "Pittsburgh's defense has looked awful in their last two games against Cincinnati and Green Bay, so how could they possibly fare that much better against the league's highest-scoring team? Football, especially in the NFL, is a funny game. This Week 9 home contest is a must for the Steelers, who need to build up as much ground as they can between themselves and the soon-to-be-charging Ravens. ... While Indy is still a playoff team, I will be fading them as a road favorite in Pittsburgh on Sunday." -- SportsLine expert Eric Cohen on why he likes Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers to pull off a 26-24 upset at home.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts (-3) at Steelers Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Steelers Colts

Broncos at Texans

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Texans -1.5: The SportsLine Projection Model can be used to identify top picks for survivor pools, which call for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. This week, the model is shying away from picking the Broncos over the Texans. Although Denver leads the AFC West and is riding a five-game winning streak, Bo Nix and Co. are just 2-2 on the road this season, and the model projects a tight win for Houston. Check out SportsLine's full breakdown right here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Texans (-1.5) Texans Broncos Texans Broncos Broncos Broncos Texans Texans

Jaguars at Raiders

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Raiders +3: "There's something I don't quite trust about the Jaguars, despite them coming out of the bye with a 4-3 record and in the hunt in the AFC playoff picture. A chunk of that skepticism centers around Trevor Lawrence, who has yet to impress me as a passer in 2025. ... The offensive line also hasn't done him many favors, contributing to his 20 sacks on the season. With Maxx Crosby ready to wreak havoc off the edge, the Raiders have a path to pulling off the home upset." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Las Vegas to eke out a 23-20 upset against the Jaguars.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars (-3) at Raiders Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Raiders Jaguars Jaguars

Saints at Rams

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

For Week 9, SportsLine is recommending various picks for a 5-leg parlay, including the Packers and Panthers combining to go over the alternate point total of 50.5 point on Sunday at +161 odds. Could the Rams-Saints matchup also be part of the parlay, with rookie Tyler Shough getting his first start at quarterback for New Orleans? Find out all of SportsLine's best parlay bets right here.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Rams (-14) Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Saints Rams Rams

Chiefs at Bills

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Bills +1.5: "This is the game of the week. The Chiefs have won three straight, while the Bills blew out Carolina last week coming off their bye. The Buffalo running game clicked last week, but they will need more from Josh Allen in this one. I think they get it as Allen wins a shootout with Patrick Mahomes. This game will live up to the billing." -- CBS Sports senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco on why he likes Buffalo to claim a home victory in this perennial showdown of AFC heavyweights.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills at Chiefs (-1.5) Bills Chiefs Chiefs Bills Chiefs Bills Chiefs Chiefs

Seahawks at Commanders

Monday, 7 p.m. ET on NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine expert and CBS Sports HQ analyst Emory Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him go 88-67-2 (+1474) on all NFL picks over the past two years. He is also 25-14 (+957) on his last 39 against-the-spread picks of Seahawks games. Does he like Sam Darnold to lead a road win over the Commanders, who should have Jayden Daniels back under center? You'll have to head over to SportsLine to get expert analysis of this "Sunday Night Football" clash.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks (-3.5) at Commanders Commanders Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Commanders

Cardinals at Cowboys

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

CBS Sports veteran Tom Fornelli co-hosts the popular "Cover 3 Podcast" and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ. He's also 9-2 (+676) on his last 11 picks of Cardinals games. Does he envision an Arizona upset in Arlington, Texas, where the Cardinals are set to have Kyler Murray back at quarterback for a potential shootout with Dak Prescott? Find Fornelli's ATS prediction right here.



