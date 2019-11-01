NFL Week 9 Picks Against the Spread, Best Bets: Ravens beat Patriots, Steelers squirm back into playoff race
Will Brinson's best bets for Week 9 of the 2019 NFL season
The Arizona Cardinals put on their best performance of the year on Thursday night, managing to stay neck and neck with the San Francisco 49ers in a heated division battle before ultimately succumbing to the better team. That won't be the story though, because Jimmy Garoppolo stole the headlines, baby!
Garoppolo's performance was the subject of heated debate on our Thursday Night Football recap podcast (listen to that here) and there were some factions on the show who believe Jimmy G just morphed into an elite QB and now is set to burn the world down. Should we be that amped up about Garoppolo's performance?
Yes and no. He made some really fantastic throws on Thursday night. Multiple dimes were dropped, including this touchdown pass to Dante Pettis.
But it probably warrants a bit of a deeper dive into the Cardinals defense and whether or not they're capable of frequently allowing quarterbacks to have their best performances of the season. Spoiler: they are.
QB
Att/Comp (%)
Yards
Yards/Att
TD-INT
27/45 (60%)
385
8.6
3-0
24/37 (64.9%)
272
7.4
2-0
19/26 (73.1%)
261
10.3
4-0
22/28 (78.6%)
240
8.6
1-0
27/38 (71.1%)
262
6.9
2-0
30/36 (83.3%)
356
9.9
4-0
22/35 (62.9%)
223
6.4
1-1
34/43 (79.1%)
373
8.7
3-1
Jimmy Garoppolo
28/37 (76.6%)
317
8.6
4-0
I mean, those are some pretty enormous numbers. Here's the average quarterback performance allowed by the Cardinals through the first nine weeks of their season:
Comp/Att (%)
Yards
Yards/Att
TD-INT
Average QB vs. ARZ
26/36 (72.2%)
298.8
8.3
2.7-0.2
Again, that's ridiculous. That passing yards average per game would be fifth in the NFL, behind only Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan, Dak Prescott, and Matthew Stafford. No, it's probably not a coincidence two of those guys played the Cardinals. Average that out over the full season and you would have a 4,780-yard passing effort with 43 touchdowns. That's a borderline MVP season.
This is not to disparage the Cardinals, who are in the process of taking major steps forward on offense this year and hung in tough against a very good 49ers team. Their defense just isn't good right now. And it's not to disparage Jimmy G either.
It's just a reminder that context matters. Plus it's a nice intro to my picks column that doesn't point out how I went 1-5 on my best bets last week. We'll bounce back this week. Listen to myslef, R.J. White and Pete Prisco break down every single game against the spread on the Pick Six Podcast in the player below and make sure to hit the subscribe button here.
Keep reading for parlay options as well. They're bound to hit eventually, he said scanning the keyboard for a sweat emoji.
Jaguars (+1) vs. Texans
Love Jacksonville in this spot. This game is overseas, which is something the Jags are familiar with. Houston less so. Gardner Minshew is fighting for his job right now with Nick Foles on the verge of returning. Can't you see Minshew in a bowler hat, with a cane, twisting his freshly-waxed mustache as he saunters from pub to pub savaging his way through some quality ales? I sure can. Or maybe he just parties in London. Whatever, you get the point. The Texans defense, more importantly, is dealing with some serious attrition. They're down a ton of players in the secondary and just lost J.J. Watt for the season. It would not surprise me at all if Leonard Fournette ran for 150 yards and it wouldn't shock me if Minshew threw for 300. We love the over in this game as well, because Jacksonville's defense is also no bueno. I just think they can do a little bit more than Houston. Laremy Tunsil should play but he's not 100 percent. Deshaun Watson is a magician but he should see some heat on this one.
Steelers (+1) vs. Colts
There are mixed opinions about this Steelers team and this defense. Some people believe Pittsburgh is capable of still making a playoff run, while there are lots of skeptics out there questioning the notion. I think I fall somewhere in between: I wouldn't count them out, and they could EASILY be above .500 right now with a couple of breaks going their way (they should have beaten Baltimore, could have beaten Seattle and had the 49ers on the ropes. Those are good teams the Steelers hung with, and they bludgeoned the Bengals and Dolphins, the latter after a slow start. There is a four-game stretch -- Browns, Bengals, Browns, Cardinals -- with some wins hanging out there in two weeks, but Pittsburgh has to navigate the Colts and Rams at home first. These two games are huge and I just have a feeling Pittsburgh comes out and turns this into a meat grinder and finds a way to win. They're allowing less than 75 rush yards per game on average over the last four weeks. Mason Rudolph looked good in the second half on Monday. Yeah, it was the Dolphins, but he was spinning the ball and getting JuJu Smith-Schuster involved. If he can maintain that play against a banged-up Colts secondary, Pittsburgh can take care of business. It'll come down to a field goal late but I trust the home team here.
Vikings (+2.5) at Chiefs
Big-time caveat here: this is the line the Westgate uses for the SuperContest. It's probably not going to be the real line and it will hinge entirely on whether or not Patrick Mahomes plays. If Mahomes plays, this line is probably right, although it could go higher. I doubt it would skyrocket given his injuries. If Mahomes doesn't play, it's probably going to be Vikings -3 or some such. Either way, I still love the Vikings! This is a team rolling right now. Their offensive line is playing better, particularly in the run-blocking department, and the Chiefs are a disaster in terms of rush defense, checking in at 30th in DVOA run defense. The Vikings LOVE to run and Dalvin Cook is the best running back in football right now. Alexander Mattison behind him doesn't hurt either. Kirk Cousins is dealing on play-action passes and the Chiefs are susceptible there if you can draw them in with a rushing attack. Minnesota can uncork pass rushers on Matt Moore or a hobbled Mahomes. And by the way, an Andy Reid offense has not scored 20 points on a Mike Zimmer defense in the last three times they've played since 2008, including the "I didn't know you could tie!" Donovan McNabb game where a four-win Bengals team held their own against Philly. Vikings know they have to keep pace with the Packers and this is a fortunate spot with Mahomes likely missing.
Raiders-Lions over 50.5
Grab this one now before it moves up? Typically we don't see totals skyrocket into the mid-50s, but I think this one should keep climbing. Both of these teams can score and both of these teams are willing to give up points. The Raiders' inability to get to 30 against the Texans last week is certainly concerning (THAT game should have gone over 52, grr) but they're coming back home after a long stretch away (their last home game was September 15th!!) and should be amped up to matriculate the ball down the field. Their defense actually played better the first two games at home, but this is just a bad matchup for them in terms of stopping Matthew Stafford. Oakland is 29th in pass defense DVOA and ninth in run defense. The Lions are out of running backs and will be feeding a healthy dose of Stafford throwing bombs to Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones in this one. Stafford's playing at an MVP level, his team just isn't winning a lot of football games. Derek Carr is playing some good football too and the Raiders have to know a win here puts them right back into the mix in the AFC Wild Card race, if not the division. I think we get points galore.
Ravens (+3) vs. Patriots
Wheeeeew boy. Don't like fading Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. It's as unprofitable as it gets, which is something I wrote when I inexplicably took the Jets as a best bet. That was stupid. This is different. John Harbaugh is a great coach. He's also 12-1 straight up in home prime time games since taking over the Baltimore gig in 2008 (yes, it's pretty weird they've only had 13 prime time home games in the last 10+ years, I don't know why either). He's only 7-6 against the spread in those, but you can kind of explain the losses. Two were as touchdown-plus favorites, three were to the Steelers and one was to the Patriots (a win). He's never been a prime time home dog. And he shouldn't be here. This game is going to be close. The Pats are not blowing out Baltimore. Lamar Jackson and the whole "Bill Belichick young QB" thing that people have suddenly latched onto (I've been screaming about this for YEARS!) is a legit concern. But mobile quarterbacks are a different animal for Billy B. Since 2013, quarterbacks who rush for 30 or more yards against the Patriots are actually 3-7 straight up against Belichick and 3-3 in home games (no one wins in New England). The worst loss of those three was eight points. Gimme the Harbaugh edge and Baltimore straight up here.
Season Record
Week 8 best bets ATS record: 1-5, -4u
2019 best bets ATS record: 27-21-2, +6u
DD/Pick Six Podcast Parlay of the Week
Now 0-8 on the season, this is bound to hit. It's DUE. That's how picking games work. Eventually, you just stumble into a parlay that hits. As mentioned above, we all love the over in the London game. It's easy to get behind a Ravens/Pats under any day of the week, especially when it's in the mid-40s. And fading the Chargers at home against a white-hot Aaron Rodgers? Gimme, gimme.
Jaguars/Texans over 46.5
Patriots/Ravens under 45
Packers (-3.5)
.25u to win 1.5u
Season record: 0/8, -1.75u
Moneyline Underdog Parlay of the Week
Ravens +160
Jaguars +105
Dolphins +140
I mentioned two of these teams above that I like against the spread, and if you like a team against the spread as a dog, you better believe they can win. I think both of these teams can in fact win. And the Dolphins catching three against a bad Jets team is a perfectly viable spot for them to pick up their first W in a revenge game against Adam Gase. The one issue with a Dolphins upset is that you're only getting +140 for it. I would be fine tossing in the Steelers instead if you're more comfortable with that, or just adding the Steelers as a fourth team to really crank up the payout.
.25u to win 2.94u
Season record: 0/8, -2.25u
