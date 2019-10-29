NFL Week 9 picks, odds, TV, streaming schedule: Dolphins win first game, while Minshew Mania comes to London

My NFL weekly predictions are following a favorable pattern entering the ninth week of the regular season. Over the past three weeks, I've been lucky enough to hit on 11 of my 14 weekly picks. The Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks (was actually able to predict the exact score of that one) and Green Bay Packers came through for me, while the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers made me pay for my lack of faith. Rest assured, I don't think I'll be picking against the 49ers again anytime soon.

Ready or not, here are my NFL Week 9 picks.

San Francisco (7-0) at Arizona (3-4-1)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV, try for free)

Point spread: 49ers -9

Didn't I just say I wouldn't pick against the 49ers? While I'm extremely tempted to predict an upset in the desert, there's no way I'm picking against San Francisco for a second consecutive week, especially not after the 49ers dropped 51 points on the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday. The Cardinals will do their home crowd proud, but the 49ers are getting out of Arizona with their undefeated record intact.

The pick: 49ers 23, Cardinals 13

Houston (4-3) at Jacksonville (4-4)

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network, fuboTV, try for free)

Point spread: Houston -2.5

Full disclosure: I initially picked the Texans to win this one. But one thing that stuck out to me watching Houston's Week 8 win over Oakland was the fact that the Raiders bailed on the run after having success running the ball against the Texans in the first half. Rest assured, Jacksonville -- with Leonard Fournette at their disposal -- won't make the same mistake. The Jaguars win at "home" while bringing Minshew Mania across the pond.

The pick: Jaguars 33, Texans 30

Tennessee (4-4) at Carolina (4-3)

1 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Point spread: Panthers -3.5

The Titans are coming off of a momentum-building win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Panthers are looking to rebound after losing by 38 points in San Francisco. While Carolina should play significantly better than they did on the West Coast, I'll ride with the hot hand while picking Ryan Tannehill (who is 3-0 as Tennessee's starting quarterback) and the Titans pulling off the upset on the road.

The pick: Titans 27, Panthers 24

Chicago (3-4) at Philadelphia (4-4)

1 p.m. ET (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

Point spread: Eagles -5.5

While the Bears are reeling after suffering their third straight loss, the Eagles appear to be a team on the rise after whipping the Bills in Buffalo. After picking against them last Sunday, I'll go with Philadelphia at home on Sunday on the strength of superior quarterback play and a defense that is currently ranked eighth in the NFL against the run.

The pick: Eagles 19, Bears 16

Minnesota (6-2) at Kansas City (5-3)

1 p.m. ET (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

Patrick Mahomes' status for this game will largely help determine the outcome. Regardless, I'm going with the Vikings and their third ranked rushing attack to have a field day against Kansas City's 30th ranked run defense. Championship teams have to be able to stop the run, something the Chiefs haven't been able to do thus far.

The pick: Vikings 27, Chiefs 23

New York Jets (1-6) at Miami (0-7)

1 p.m. (CBS, CBS All Access)

Point spread: Jets -5.5

If Miami's Week 6 game against Washington was the "Toilet Bowl," this Sunday's game between the Dolphins and Jets should be billed as "Toilet Bowl II." While the Jets have more talent (Sam Darnold, Le'Veon Bell and Jamal Adams among them), Miami's improved defense and a little -- OK, a lot of -- Fitzmagic will lead the Dolphins to their first victory of the season.

The pick: Dolphins 17, Jets 16

Indianapolis (6-2) at Pittsburgh (3-4)

1 p.m. (CBS, CBS All Access)

Point spread: Colts -1

After an 0-3 start, the Steelers get to .500 while keeping their playoff hopes alive. The Colts, despite the loss, remain in first place in the AFC South. In a game with pretty evenly matched teams (on paper), I like the Steelers' opportunistic defense making several big plays against Jacoby Brissett and the Indianapolis offense. Pittsburgh's improved rushing attack should also have success against the Colts' 20th ranked run defense.

The pick: Steelers 21, Colts 20

Detroit (3-3-1) at Oakland (3-4)

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

Point spread: Raiders -2

While the Lions rewarded my faith in them with a win over the New York Giants on Sunday, I can't roll with Detroit again this week after watching them give up 26 points to Daniel Jones and the Giants' offense. While the Raiders' offense also has its shortcomings, I like Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and the rest of the Raiders rebounding at home while getting back to .500.

The pick: Raiders 24, Lions 20

Tampa Bay (2-5) at Seattle (6-2)

4:05 p.m. (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

Point spread: Seahawks -6.5

While Tampa Bay is better than their record, I don't think they're good enough to beat the Seahawks in their own backyard. Russell Wilson, who rebound with a solid outing in a win over Atlanta last Sunday after a rocky performance in Seattle's Week 7 loss to Baltimore, should have a big day against the Buccaneers' 30th ranked scoring defense.

The pick: Seahawks 31, Buccaneers 23

Cleveland (2-5) at Denver (2-6)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Point spread: Browns -2.5

With reports surfacing that Joe Flacco will miss Sunday's game with a herniated disk, I'm picking the Browns on the road in Denver while putting their three-game losing streak behind them. Turnovers and whoever has the better running game may determine the outcome of this game. And while Philip Lindsay is one of the league's better backs, I like Nick Chubb leading the Browns to victory after fumbling twice this past Sunday in New England.

The pick: Browns 16, Broncos 13

Green Bay (7-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-5)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Point spread: Packers -3

While the Chargers boast the NFL's sixth-ranked passing offense and pass defense, I believe that the Packers' rushing combo of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams will be the difference against Los Angeles' subpar pass defense. Having Aaron Rodgers on your side never hurts, either.

The pick: Packers 27, Chargers 20

New England (8-0) at Baltimore (5-2)

8:20 p.m. EST (NBC, fuboTV, try for free)

Point spread: New England -3.5

While Lamar Jackson will definitely make his plays, the Patriots will limit Jackson's effectiveness while forcing Mark Ingram and the Ravens' defense to beat New England. While Baltimore may indeed beat New England in a possible playoff matchup, the Patriots' defense and the steady hand of Tom Brady will be enough to continue the Patriots' unbeaten streak for another week.

The pick: Patriots 24, Ravens 17

Dallas (4-3) at New York Giants (2-6)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Point spread: Cowboys -7

Dallas will look to atone for their Week 7 upset loss in the Big Apple to the Jets by completing the season sweep of their longtime division rival. While Ezekiel Elliott should feast on the Giants' 22nd ranked run defense, quarterback Dak Prescott will have an even better day against New York's 25th ranked pass defense. Daniel Jones will have his work cut out for him, as he will facing a Cowboys' pass defense that is currently ninth in the NFL in passing yards allowed.

The pick: Cowboys 30, Giants 20