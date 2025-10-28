Terrible. Awful. Disappointing. Hard to watch.

That was the NFL in Week 8.

Hey, it's happened in past seasons too, but there wasn't much in terms of intrigue from this past week's games. We had a lot of blowouts, no really marquee games and backup quarterbacks playing across the league.

That brought a bunch of duds for games.

But for four teams, it brought them back to where many of us expected them to be in terms of performance before the season started.

The Packers and Bills were my pick to play in the Super Bowl, and I am sticking with it. But it wouldn't shock me to see the Eagles back there again. That's what Sunday did for those three. They are back. All of them.

The Colts remain in the top spot in my Power Rankings, with the Chiefs second. But the Packers are right there, closing in on both of them at No. 3.

There appears to be a clear line of demarcation after eight weeks, with 10 or 11 teams having the Super Bowl look and the rest probably hoping to make a wild-card run or playing out the string.

The Packers, Bills and Eagles reminded us Sunday that they will be there for the long run.