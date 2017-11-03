NFL Week 9 schedule: How will the Cowboys running game fare in Zeke's absence? Plus other things to watch

Here's the schedule for Sunday and Monday in Week 9, along with 10 things that intrigue me:

Schedule

Sunday

Falcons at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Ravens at Titans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Bengals at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Broncos at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Colts at Texans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Rams at Giants, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Cardinals at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Redskins at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Raiders at Dolphins, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Lions at Packers, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

How will the Cowboys running game fare in Elliott's absence?

Alfred Morris was ahead of Darren McFadden on the depth chart, and will start this week, which is why McFadden was inactive for all seven games. But I expect both, along with Rod Smith, will get carries. Who gets the most will likely be determined during the game each week. It looks like Morris will get first crack against the bad Chiefs run defense. McFadden has the big-play ability, even at 30 years old, but Morris might be the steadier option and Smith is the youngest of the three.

Will the trade of Jay Ajayi to the Eagles send a message to the rest of the Dolphins?

Dolphins coach Adam Gase is a no-nonsense coach who tired of Ajayi's ways, so he sent him packing. He did the same thing last season when he cut a couple of starting offensive linemen when they were struggling, and it seemed to jump-start the team. This could have the same impact. Credit Gase for being a coach who isn't afraid to send messages, even to good players, if they don't do the work. It will be interesting to see how motivated Miami looks Sunday night against the Raiders.

Will Ajayi have a role in his first game with the Eagles?

The Eagles were non-committal when asked if Ajayi would even be up this week as an active player. But there is a chance. With LaGarrette Blount as the starter and Wendell Smallwood as a change-of-pace player, it will be interesting to see what role Ajyai has going forward. You don't make a deal to get him without committing to him carrying the football.

Can Bengals receiver A.J. Green get open against Jaguars corners Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye?

Green is a special receiver, but the Jaguars might have the best corner combo in the league. Ramsey is in the conversation as the best corner in football, while Bouye is having another good season, his first with the team. It will be interesting to see if Ramsey follows Green or if they defend him a different way. Both Ramsey and Bouye are good man-cover players when they are asked to do so, but they also do a nice job in their zone coverage.

Which MVP – Cam Newton or Matt Ryan – can get it going when their teams meet in Carolina?

Both of their seasons have been disappointments so far. Newton seemed to get out of his funk a few weeks ago, but went right back into one. It doesn't help that he's taken a ton of hits and the team traded away top receiver Kelvin Benjamin this week to the Bills. Ryan hasn't come close to looking like the 2016 MVP. The offense has struggled, and he hasn't seemed to get into a groove yet. There was some glimmer of hope last week against the Jets, but again it wasn't the same look as a year ago.

With Kelvin Benjamin traded to the Bills, how will the Panthers compensate?

Benjamin was a big receiver who didn't run well, and the Panthers had another in that style opposite him in Funchess. That's why they made the move. They want to get faster with Curtis Samuel and Russell Shepherd now taking on bigger roles. Samuel, a rookie from Ohio State, has seemingly grown more comfortable with Cam Newton on recent weeks and appears ready for a bigger role. I would expect him to become more of a threat in the second half. The Panthers need a speed element to back off defenses.

Did the bye week help Packers quarterback Brett Hundley?

It couldn't hurt. He's a guy who has been in the system for three years, but it's another level of pressure when you suddenly become the starter. The extra week should help, but what will really help is if the Packers take his training wheels off. They were way too conservative with him against the Saints in his first start. It's time to let him throw the ball some on early downs and down the field.

Can the banged-up Redskins offensive line hold up against the Seattle front on the road?

It's one thing to do a decent job against the Cowboys front at home, but now the Redskins might be playing four reserves on their line against a Seattle defense that can attack the quarterback. The only starter in for sure is right tackle Morgan Moses, and he has even battled ankle issues. Michael Bennett and gang should have a field day on Kirk Cousins.

Will Eddie Lacy get the Seattle run game going?

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said this week he is committing to Lacy as the No. 1 running back in an effort to amp up the run game. That makes sense since they've struggled to run it. But Lacy is averaging 2.8 per rush. Is he a rhythm runner who needs more carries to get going, making this the right decision? We will see if this Carroll move pays off against the Redskins.

Can quarterback Brock Osweiler jumpstart Denver's bad offense?

Good luck with that. But it was the right move to try something with the struggles of Trevor Siemian, who has been bad. Osweiler can at least drive the ball down the field, which Siemian didn't do. But it's never easy to play that Eagles front, which makes the move even tougher for Osweiler this week.