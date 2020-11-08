It's the ninth NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 9 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Packers 34, 49ers 17 (Recap)

Sunday

Lions at Vikings (GameTracker)

Panthers at Chiefs (GameTracker)

Ravens at Colts (GameTracker)

Seahawks at Bills (GameTracker)

Bears at Titans (GameTracker)

Broncos at Falcons (GameTracker)

Texans at Jaguars (GameTracker)

Giants at Washington (GameTracker)

Raiders at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Dolphins at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Steelers at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Saints at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Patriots at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Welcome to the Titans, Mr. King

In his first game with the Titans since coming over via trade with the Chargers, defensive back Desmond King scooped the fumble and took it to the house -- a game-changing play in this defensive slugfest.

Fuller goes 77 yards to the house

Will Fuller is a threat to take the ball to the house every time he touches it and that's exactly what happened against the overmatched Jaguars defense this week. Deshaun Watson found fuller for the deep ball and the rest was history.

Engram lays out for a TD

Daniel Jones connected with Evan Engram up the seam on a TD throw. Dialing up Engram on a seam pass is exactly what Giants fans have been asking for and they finally got it this week. Engram held on to the ball this time, too.

Abdullah goes airborne for the TD

Remember a few years ago when Ameer Abdullah was going to be fantasy football's sleeper breakout RB? Sure, that never came to fruition, but he made one of the most impressive individual plays of the early slate on this TD.

Tannehill hits Brown on the deep shot

Ryan Tannehill dropped a perfectly-placed long ball over the top to his No. 1 target A.J. Brown to give the Titans their only score of the first half. These two have developed an incredible connection.

Ravens scoop and score

It has been rough sledding for rookie RB Jonathan Taylor thus far through the start of his NFL career. After losing snaps to Jordan Wilkins last week, Taylor drew the start for the Colts this week, but a fumble that was scooped and scored by the Ravens led to Wilkins and Nyheim Hines taking over on the next series.

No Ridley, no problem

Calvin Ridley might be out, but the Falcons passing game is rolling early. Matt Ryan connected with Olamide Zaccheaus for a 51-yard TD on a perfectly-thrown pass.

McCaffrey scores in first game back

The Panthers didn't exactly ease Christian McCaffrey back. On a key early fourth-down gutsy call by the Panthers, Teddy Bridgewater read the blitz from Kansas City and dropped a touch pass over the top to McCaffrey for the walk-in TD.

Cooks gets the Texans back into it

The follow-up to Luton's bomb TD was a Brandin Cooks run after the catch for a TD. Cooks' open-field explosiveness was on full display on this TD.

Welcome to the NFL, Luton!

Jaguars rookie QB Jake Luton has been impressing the coaching staff in practice and so Jacksonville turned to him to see what the rookie has got. On his second career NFL pass, Luton teed up a 73-yard seed for a TD to D.J. Chark. Luton threw the ball on a line and it hit Chark in stride. That is what NFL-caliber arm talent looks like.

First-round fantasy busts return

If you used your first-round pick in your fantasy football drafts on Christian McCaffrey or Michael Thomas, chances are you're not currently in first place. But there is good news around the corner. Both McCaffrey and Thomas will return to action today for the Panthers and Saints, respectively. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers plan to rotate McCaffrey and Mike Davis, but we'll believe that when we see it -- we think it will be more gamescript-dependent.