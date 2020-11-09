It's the ninth NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 9 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Packers 34, 49ers 17 (Recap)

Sunday

Vikings 34, Lions 20 (Recap)

Chiefs 33, Panthers 31 (Recap)

Ravens 24, Colts 10 (Recap)

Bills 44, Seahawks 34 (Recap)

Titans 24, Bears 17 (Recap)

Broncos 34, Falcons 27 (Recap)

Texans 27, Jaguars 25 (Recap)

Giants 23, Washington 20 (Recap)

Raiders 31, Chargers 26 (Recap)

Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31 (Recap)

Steelers 24, Cowboys 19 (Recap)

Saints at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Patriots at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Ebron leaps for the game-winning score

Eric Ebron was brought in to Pittsburgh to provide Big Ben a red zone threat, and that's exactly what he provided when the Steelers needed it most. Ebron caught the ball in the flat before leap-frogging a defender and waltzing into the end zone.

JuJu takes over the drive at perfect time

When the Steelers needed it most, JuJu Smith-Schuster looked his 2018 self when he was absolutely unstoppable on a scoring drive for Pittsburgh. After making multiple receptions to get the Steelers into Dallas territory, Smith-Schuster finished things off with a 31-yard TD over the middle.

Kyler dazzles on a TD run

Kyler Murray showed exactly how difficult he is to tackle in the open field while grabbing a lead for his Cardinals on this impressive run in open space. While Murray might not be the fastest quarterback in the NFL, a strong case can be made that he is the quickest.

Carr goes deep to Agholor again

Talk about a career resurgence! Nelson Agholor has totally reinvented himself as a deep-ball threat during his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders. Derek Carr dialed up a third-and-long shot play to Agholor to kick off the second half.

Big Ben fights through injury for key TD

Just a few plays after taking a massive hit to his knee that would late require Ben Roethlisberger to head to the locker room early before the end of the half, the veteran rallied and connected with James Washington on a pump-and-go TD pass to get the Steelers within one score.

Herbert throws a strike to Allen

Justin Herbert has targeted Keenan Allen more than almost any receiver in the entire NFL since taking over as the Chargers quarterback. That didn't change in Week 9. Herbert found Allen who broke free during a coverage breakdown and the rest was history.

Ballage gets on the board early with new team

The Chargers seem to have churned out new bodies every week at the RB position since losing Austin Ekeler. This week, Kalen Ballage got on the board early with a TD run. Kudos to Anthony Lynn and that running back room for finding production from so many different players.

Dolphins score defensive TD again

For a second straight week, Miami got on the board with a defensive touchdown. Last week, they scored multiple defensive and special teams TDs to pull off the upset against the Rams and they're trending in a similar direction now.

Luton nearly pulls of miraculous comeback

Jake Luton nearly pulled off an incredible comeback in his first career start with a miraculous spinning rushing touchdown to get the Jags within a two-point conversion of tying the game. Luton might have a little Gardner Minshew magic to him.

Welcome to the Titans, Mr. King

In his first game with the Titans since coming over via trade with the Chargers, defensive back Desmond King scooped the fumble and took it to the house -- a game-changing play in this defensive slugfest.

Fuller goes 77 yards to the house

Will Fuller is a threat to take the ball to the house every time he touches it and that's exactly what happened against the overmatched Jaguars defense this week. Deshaun Watson found fuller for the deep ball and the rest was history.

Engram lays out for a TD

Daniel Jones connected with Evan Engram up the seam on a TD throw. Dialing up Engram on a seam pass is exactly what Giants fans have been asking for and they finally got it this week. Engram held on to the ball this time, too.

Abdullah goes airborne for the TD

Remember a few years ago when Ameer Abdullah was going to be fantasy football's sleeper breakout RB? Sure, that never came to fruition, but he made one of the most impressive individual plays of the early slate on this TD.

Tannehill hits Brown on the deep shot

Ryan Tannehill dropped a perfectly-placed long ball over the top to his No. 1 target A.J. Brown to give the Titans their only score of the first half. These two have developed an incredible connection.

Ravens scoop and score

It has been rough sledding for rookie RB Jonathan Taylor thus far through the start of his NFL career. After losing snaps to Jordan Wilkins last week, Taylor drew the start for the Colts this week, but a fumble that was scooped and scored by the Ravens led to Wilkins and Nyheim Hines taking over on the next series.

No Ridley, no problem

Calvin Ridley might be out, but the Falcons passing game is rolling early. Matt Ryan connected with Olamide Zaccheaus for a 51-yard TD on a perfectly-thrown pass.

McCaffrey scores in first game back

The Panthers didn't exactly ease Christian McCaffrey back. On a key early fourth-down gutsy call by the Panthers, Teddy Bridgewater read the blitz from Kansas City and dropped a touch pass over the top to McCaffrey for the walk-in TD.

Cooks gets the Texans back into it

The follow-up to Luton's bomb TD was a Brandin Cooks run after the catch for a TD. Cooks' open-field explosiveness was on full display on this TD.

Welcome to the NFL, Luton!

Jaguars rookie QB Jake Luton has been impressing the coaching staff in practice and so Jacksonville turned to him to see what the rookie has got. On his second career NFL pass, Luton teed up a 73-yard seed for a TD to D.J. Chark. Luton threw the ball on a line and it hit Chark in stride. That is what NFL-caliber arm talent looks like.

First-round fantasy busts return

If you used your first-round pick in your fantasy football drafts on Christian McCaffrey or Michael Thomas, chances are you're not currently in first place. But there is good news around the corner. Both McCaffrey and Thomas will return to action today for the Panthers and Saints, respectively. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers plan to rotate McCaffrey and Mike Davis, but we'll believe that when we see it -- we think it will be more gamescript-dependent.