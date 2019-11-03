NFL Week 9 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Harrison Butker comes up clutch for Chiefs
All the best highlights from Week 9 are right here
It's the ninth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 9.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- San Francisco 49ers 28, Arizona Cardinals 25 (Recap)
Sunday
- Houston Texans 26, Jacksonville Jaguars 3 (Recap)
- Pittsburgh Steelers 26, Indianapolis Colts 24 (Recap)
- Miami Dolphins 26, New York Jets 18 (Recap)
- Philadelphia Eagles 22, Chicago Bears 14 (Recap)
- Kansas City Chiefs 26, Minnesota Vikings 23 (Recap)
- Buffalo Bills 24, Washington Redskins 9 (Recap)
- Carolina Panthers 30, Tennessee Titans 20 (Recap)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks (GameTracker)
- Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (GameTracker)
- Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Chargers (GameTracker)
- New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
- Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
It takes a lot for a kicker to make the best highlights of the week but Harrison Butker came up massive for the Chiefs late in their game against the Vikings on Sunday. First, he hit a 54-yard field goal to tie the game in the final few minutes...
... then he doubled down with a game-winner at the buzzer. Have a day, my clutch friend.
Run CMC right up the middle
Good luck catching that guy.
Damien Williams (and Ty Hill) off to the races
Damien Williams managed to rip off the longest run of 2019 so far, and yet still also managed to be upstaged by Tyreek Hill on the same play. Though Hill never actually touched the football on the play, he dropped jaws by showcasing his incredible speed and catching up to Williams. HIll apparently hit 22.6 mph as he blazed down the field, according to NFL's Next Gen stats. Insane.
Peterson running hard
Adrian Peterson has had a few pretty awesome highlights in the first half. He's been running hard and isn't going down easy this weekend, that's for sure. Get in his way at your own peril.
Peterson went over 100 yards from scrimmage in the first half. Not a bad start to the day.
Minkah Pick-six-patrick
Brian Hoyer didn't see him and now Minkah Fitzpatrick has three interceptions in the last calendar week, the latest going 96 yards the other way for a Steelers touchdown.
What a catch
Sometimes you cover a guy about as well as you can and he still comes up with a catch that makes you throw up your arms in disbelief. That's the case with the snag that DeVante Parker made in the first half on Sunday in Miami, going behind him with one hand to make a great touchdown catch.
Crowder's quick start
It's been a very good first quarter for Jamison Crowder at the Meadowlands. The Jets receiver has a handful of catches for 70 yards and a touchdown through the first 15 minutes of action.
Air Moore
Patrick Mahomes might be out of action, but Matt Moore can still sling it, and Tyreek Hill can certainly still haul them in. The Chiefs duo connected for this nice 40-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter to take an early lead against the Vikings.
Cousins, Vikings take on Mahomes-less Chiefs
In one of the more intriguing early matchups on Sunday, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings head into Arrowhead to face the Chiefs, who are still without Patrick Mahomes behind center as he recovers from a dislocated right kneecap. The Vikes will look to push their win streak to five games after a rather tumultuous start to the season, but K.C. is a notoriously tough place to play.
