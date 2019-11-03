NFL Week 9 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Kirk Cousins, Vikings head into Arrowhead
All the best highlights from Week 9 are right here
It's the ninth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 9.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- San Francisco 49ers 28, Arizona Cardinals 25 (Recap)
Sunday
- Houston Texans 26, Jacksonville Jaguars 3 (Recap)
- Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers (GameTracker)
- New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs (GameTracker)
- Washington Redskins at Buffalo Bills (GameTracker)
- Tennessee Titans at Carolina Panthers (GameTracker)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
- New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
- Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Cousins, Vikings take on Mahomes-less Chiefs
In one of the more intriguing early matchups on Sunday, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings head into Arrowhead to face the Chiefs, who are still without Patrick Mahomes behind center as he recovers from a dislocated right kneecap. The Vikes will look to push their win streak to five games after a rather tumultuous start to the season, but K.C. is a notoriously tough place to play.
