NFL Week 9 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Kirk Cousins, Vikings head into Arrowhead

All the best highlights from Week 9 are right here

It's the ninth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 9.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday 

Monday

Cousins, Vikings take on Mahomes-less Chiefs

In one of the more intriguing early matchups on Sunday, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings head into Arrowhead to face the Chiefs, who are still without Patrick Mahomes behind center as he recovers from a dislocated right kneecap. The Vikes will look to push their win streak to five games after a rather tumultuous start to the season, but K.C. is a notoriously tough place to play.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories