NFL Week 9 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Philip Rivers airs it out against helpless Packers
All the best highlights from Week 9 are right here
It's the ninth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 9.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- San Francisco 49ers 28, Arizona Cardinals 25 (Recap)
Sunday
- Houston Texans 26, Jacksonville Jaguars 3 (Recap)
- Pittsburgh Steelers 26, Indianapolis Colts 24 (Recap)
- Miami Dolphins 26, New York Jets 18 (Recap)
- Philadelphia Eagles 22, Chicago Bears 14 (Recap)
- Kansas City Chiefs 26, Minnesota Vikings 23 (Recap)
- Buffalo Bills 24, Washington Redskins 9 (Recap)
- Carolina Panthers 30, Tennessee Titans 20 (Recap)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks (GameTracker)
- Oakland Raiders 31, Detroit Lions 24 (Recap)
- Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (GameTracker)
- Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Chargers (GameTracker)
- New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
- Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Russ getting it done
It's another big day for Russell Wilson in Seattle as he's thrown four touchdown passes against the Buccaneers. The fourth went to DK Metcalf and gave the Seahawks a one-score lead late in the game.
Browns trying to come back
It's been a brutal day for the Browns but they're making a last gasp effort in the fourth quarter. Odell Beckham Jr. made a nice grab and then broke out some fancy moves for a little extra yardage on this play.
Rivers airing it out against Packers
Well, this weekend's Chargers-Packers game isn't going the way most people expected. Philip Rivers and the Chargers are taking it to Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers has barely been able to get anything done. Meanwhile, Rivers is unleashing passes like this en route to nearly 300 yards through the air...
Nice try, Browns...
Brandon Allen picked up his second career TD while rookie tight end Noah Fant secured his first NFL touchdown catch on this 75-yard connection. It was an exciting highlight made possible by some horrendous tackling from the Browns.
What an interception
One of the best catches of the weekend came from a defensive player. Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley showed off some excellent man-to-man coverage before pulling in the one-handed interception in the end zone. What an effort.
Courtland can catch
Brandon Allen is getting the start in Denver this weekend and he threw his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter against Cleveland. That TD came on an incredible catch by Courtland Sutton in the end zone, and that's going to make a great moment even more memorable for Allen.
Lucky bounce
The Buccaneers may have lucked into an early touchdown, but the six points count all the same.
For the brand
It takes a lot for a kicker to make the best highlights of the week but Harrison Butker came up massive for the Chiefs late in their game against the Vikings on Sunday. First, he hit a 54-yard field goal to tie the game in the final few minutes...
... then he doubled down with a game-winner at the buzzer. Have a day, my clutch friend.
Run CMC right up the middle
Good luck catching that guy.
Damien Williams (and Ty Hill) off to the races
Damien Williams managed to rip off the longest run of 2019 so far, and yet still also managed to be upstaged by Tyreek Hill on the same play. Though Hill never actually touched the football on the play, he dropped jaws by showcasing his incredible speed and catching up to Williams. HIll apparently hit 22.6 mph as he blazed down the field, according to NFL's Next Gen stats. Insane.
Peterson running hard
Adrian Peterson has had a few pretty awesome highlights in the first half. He's been running hard and isn't going down easy this weekend, that's for sure. Get in his way at your own peril.
Peterson went over 100 yards from scrimmage in the first half. Not a bad start to the day.
Minkah Pick-six-patrick
Brian Hoyer didn't see him and now Minkah Fitzpatrick has three interceptions in the last calendar week, the latest going 96 yards the other way for a Steelers touchdown.
What a catch
Sometimes you cover a guy about as well as you can and he still comes up with a catch that makes you throw up your arms in disbelief. That's the case with the snag that DeVante Parker made in the first half on Sunday in Miami, going behind him with one hand to make a great touchdown catch.
Crowder's quick start
It's been a very good first quarter for Jamison Crowder at the Meadowlands. The Jets receiver has a handful of catches for 70 yards and a touchdown through the first 15 minutes of action.
Air Moore
Patrick Mahomes might be out of action, but Matt Moore can still sling it, and Tyreek Hill can certainly still haul them in. The Chiefs duo connected for this nice 40-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter to take an early lead against the Vikings.
Cousins, Vikings take on Mahomes-less Chiefs
In one of the more intriguing early matchups on Sunday, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings head into Arrowhead to face the Chiefs, who are still without Patrick Mahomes behind center as he recovers from a dislocated right kneecap. The Vikes will look to push their win streak to five games after a rather tumultuous start to the season, but K.C. is a notoriously tough place to play.
