NFL Week 9 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Tyreek Hill snags long TD, Jamison Crowder starts hot

All the best highlights from Week 9 are right here

It's the ninth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 9.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday 

Monday

Crowder's quick start

It's been a very good first quarter for Jamison Crowder at the Meadowlands. The Jets receiver has a handful of catches for 70 yards and a touchdown through the first 15 minutes of action.

Air Moore 

Patrick Mahomes might be out of action, but Matt Moore can still sling it, and Tyreek Hill can certainly still haul them in. The Chiefs duo connected for this nice 40-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter to take an early lead against the Vikings. 

Cousins, Vikings take on Mahomes-less Chiefs

In one of the more intriguing early matchups on Sunday, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings head into Arrowhead to face the Chiefs, who are still without Patrick Mahomes behind center as he recovers from a dislocated right kneecap. The Vikes will look to push their win streak to five games after a rather tumultuous start to the season, but K.C. is a notoriously tough place to play.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories