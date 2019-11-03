NFL Week 9 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Tyreek Hill snags long TD, Jamison Crowder starts hot

It's the ninth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 9.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday

Monday

Crowder's quick start

It's been a very good first quarter for Jamison Crowder at the Meadowlands. The Jets receiver has a handful of catches for 70 yards and a touchdown through the first 15 minutes of action.

Sam Darnold's got Jamison Crowder wide open for a @nyjets TOUCHDOWN! #TakeFlight #NYJvsMIA



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/GjhTr4sGG6 pic.twitter.com/WTwrd1P9su — NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2019

Air Moore

Patrick Mahomes might be out of action, but Matt Moore can still sling it, and Tyreek Hill can certainly still haul them in. The Chiefs duo connected for this nice 40-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter to take an early lead against the Vikings.

Cousins, Vikings take on Mahomes-less Chiefs

In one of the more intriguing early matchups on Sunday, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings head into Arrowhead to face the Chiefs, who are still without Patrick Mahomes behind center as he recovers from a dislocated right kneecap. The Vikes will look to push their win streak to five games after a rather tumultuous start to the season, but K.C. is a notoriously tough place to play.