Not a great week for teasers as we saw both of the best candidates to tease -- the Packers and Titans -- lose outright as big favorites. Still, our Teaser of the Week remains 5-2-1 at the midway point, putting us well in positive territory on the season.

I've done the legwork of going through all the lines as of Tuesday night and identifying the best teasing opportunities. Below, I've ranked all the sides I think are in play for teasers this week, considering only the standard six-point teasers. You can take the top two options and put them together for my Teaser of the Week, or you can be bold and try and hit a bigger payout.

What picks can you make with confidence in Week 9? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,600 on its top-rated picks.

Ranking teaser options

1. Texans -0.5 at Jaguars

The Jaguars will roll out sixth-round rookie Jake Luton at quarterback on Sunday. The Texans will counter with Deshaun Watson. Considering Jacksonville's struggles on defense this year, it would be shocking if Houston walked away with a loss.

The Colts bring one of the best defenses in the game into this matchup against a Baltimore team that just lost its star left tackle. That should make for a close game throughout in this battle between two of the AFC's best teams.

3. Patriots -1 at Jets

The Patriots offense has been bad this year, particularly throwing the ball, while the defense hasn't been as strong as usual. But that doesn't mean the Patriots are anywhere near as bad as the Jets, who they should beat on Monday night to earn a much-needed win.

4. Raiders +7.5 at Chargers

The Raiders are 3-1 on the road this year with wins over the Panthers, Chiefs and Browns away from home. Here's a much easier road trip against a Chargers team coming off a brutal collapse against the Broncos that may make it feel the playoffs are out of reach this year. This is a great spot for Vegas.

5. Giants +9 at Washington

These two teams battled to a virtual draw a few weeks ago, and there's no reason to expect either to blow out the other the second time around. It never feels good throwing a team as bad as the Giants in a teaser, but this should be the last one in our rankings that's pretty safe.

6. Dolphins +10.5 at Cardinals

This Dolphins defense is playing too well to expect them to get blown out by anyone but one of the league's top-tier teams. The only reason this game appears this low is that we saw virtually nothing from the offense with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm thanks to game script last week.

7. Chiefs -4.5 vs. Panthers

The Chiefs are firing on all cylinders, and while the Panthers have been better than expected this season, it's unlikely they'll be able to keep it close against the Chiefs in this game. However, with Christian McCaffrey likely on the way back, we don't want to put this one too high.

The Seattle defense should let most teams get through the backdoor on teasers, and we're getting a great number here. But there's a chance Buffalo is a bit overrated despite their record, so I'm going to play it safe and just stick this game at the bottom of the rankings this week.

Lines to avoid teasing

Lions at Vikings (-4)

These are two teams that could get blown out by double-digits in any given week against any opponent and no one would be that surprised. So let's stay away from this matchup.

Broncos at Falcons (-4)

The Falcons' poor defense should make the Broncos feel like a safe play, but that offense really struggled for more than half of last week's win over the Chargers. There are better teams to tease this week.

Bears at Titans (-5.5)

The Bears defense didn't play good enough against the Saints to trust taking them here, but the Titans just lost to a worse team last week against the Bengals. Titans feels like the right side to tease, but neither is that appealing.

Steelers (-13.5) at Cowboys

Sure, Pittsburgh probably feels like a safe teaser play against an awful Cowboys team, but you can't do it when you're not even taking them below seven on the road. Just stay away.

Packers (-5.5) at 49ers

Absences on both sides could mean we see anything in this game from a 49ers win to a Packers blowout. Not worth bothering teasing, especially knowing you have to wait a few days on your other teaser leg.

Saints at Buccaneers (-5.5)

This is another one that feels like could go either way. Would you be that surprised if the Bucs struggle on a short week while trying to incorporate Antonio Brown into the offense, or would you be surprised if they show up hungry after an ugly Monday night win and shut down the Saints?