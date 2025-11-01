The calendar will move into November in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season, and while that doesn't still doesn't put fans and bettors on snow watch, it certainly means colder temperatures and additional threats from rain and wind. Here's a look at some Week 9 games where weather could be a factor for those involved in NFL betting.

Panthers vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET Sunday)

The temperature is set to be in low 40s for this one in Green Bay, which is already approaching the more uncomfortable end of the spectrum for a team like Carolina. Throw in the possibility of rain and you've got the makings for a potentially sloppy game, although the storm system is not expected to be a factor at this time. If it moves into the area a few hours earlier than expected, there will be some precipitation. The Packers are 13.5-point favorites and the total has actually moved up from 42.5 to 44.5. The SportsLine Projection Model rates the Over as an "A" grade play.

Chiefs vs. Bills (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday)

Weather in Buffalo is usually only a major factor when there's snow, so rain is unlikely to impact the Bills should a stray shower or two pass through the area during this contest. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 40s, which seems about right for a clash of this magnitude in the AFC. The Chiefs have dealt with inclement weather too, so a little rain is not going to slow down both offenses. The total is 52.5 and the SportsLine Projection Model leans to the Over.