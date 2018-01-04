NFL Wild Card 2018: Falcons at Rams picks, stream, TV channel, time, playoff preview

One year after coming oh-so-close to winning the Super Bowl before an historic second-half meltdown, the Falcons managed to squeak into the playoffs by beating the Panthers in Week 17 and securing the final wild card. Now they head west to face a Rams team that has exceeded all expectations under first-year head coach Sean McVay and 2016 first-overall pick Jared Goff.

Below, you'll find info on watching or streaming the NFC wild-card game, plus our preview and expert picks.

How to watch

Who: Falcons vs. Rams

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Streaming: NBC Sports App

Preview

Our Jared Dubin breaks down the matchup between the defending NFC champions and the upstart Rams.

Picks

CBSSports.com Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco is putting this Saturday night game on upset alert:

This will be the first playoff game for a lot of Rams players, including quarterback Jared Goff, and also coach Sean McVay. The Falcons will bring a playoff-tested group that went to the Super Bowl last year, which gives them an edge. Falcons 30, Rams 27.

