NFL Wild Card 2018: Falcons at Rams picks, stream, TV channel, time, playoff preview
The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams battle on Saturday night for the right to advance
One year after coming oh-so-close to winning the Super Bowl before an historic second-half meltdown, the Falcons managed to squeak into the playoffs by beating the Panthers in Week 17 and securing the final wild card. Now they head west to face a Rams team that has exceeded all expectations under first-year head coach Sean McVay and 2016 first-overall pick Jared Goff.
Below, you'll find info on watching or streaming the NFC wild-card game, plus our preview and expert picks.
How to watch
Who: Falcons vs. Rams
Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Streaming: NBC Sports App
Preview
Our Jared Dubin breaks down the matchup between the defending NFC champions and the upstart Rams.
Picks
CBSSports.com Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco is putting this Saturday night game on upset alert:
This will be the first playoff game for a lot of Rams players, including quarterback Jared Goff, and also coach Sean McVay. The Falcons will bring a playoff-tested group that went to the Super Bowl last year, which gives them an edge. Falcons 30, Rams 27.
You can check out all of our expert picks here.
