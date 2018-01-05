NFL Wild Card 2018: Panthers-Saints picks, stream, TV channel, time, playoff preview

The Saints have beaten the Panthers twice this season, and when both teams were tied at 11-5 to end the year, those two wins meant that the Saints were the ones crowned division champs. As a result, when these two teams square off for a third time this season on Sunday, it'll happen in New Orleans, the site of a 31-21 Saints win over the Panthers on Dec. 3.

Below, you'll find info on watching or streaming the NFC wild-card game, plus our preview and expert picks.

How to watch

Who: Panthers vs. Saints

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Preview

Picks

The oddsmakers are making the Saints about a touchdown favorite on Sunday, a line that CBSSports.com Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco thinks is right on the nose.

The Saints beat the Panthers twice this season, including winning 31-21 at the Superdome on Dec. 3. In that game, Saints running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara accounted for 248 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and through the air. Expect more of that this week. Saints 30, Panthers 23.

