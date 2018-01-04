NFL Wild Card 2018: Titans at Chiefs picks, stream, TV channel, time, playoff preview
The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs kick off Wild Card Weekend
The Titans reversed a three-game December skid on Sunday by beating the Ravens to make the playoffs on the final day of the regular season. The Chiefs, who endured a midseason slump of their own, entered Week 17 with the No. 4 seed locked up, so they used the opportunity to rest key players and get a look at 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes, who led Kansas City to a win in Denver.
Below, you'll find info on watching or streaming the AFC wild-card game, plus our preview and expert picks.
How to watch
Who: Titans vs. Chiefs
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 4:35 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN/ABC
Streaming: WatchESPN
Preview
Our Ryan Wilson breaks down the tough road the Titans face to make this a competitive game.
Picks
While the Chiefs are heavy favorites, CBSSports.com Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco thinks this will be a tight game and is taking the Titans with the points:
The Titans didn't exactly power into the playoffs, but they beat the Jaguars this past Sunday to get into the party. They struggled on offense for much of the second half of the season, but they get an opponent in the Chiefs that have struggled against the run, ranking 23rd in rushing yards per attempt and 29 in passing yards per play. Look for the Titans to pound the football at the middle of that Chiefs defense and have some success doing so. Chiefs 23, Titans 21.
You can check out all of our expert picks here.
-
Packers to make offensive coach changes
The Packers will have a new QB coach and offensive coordinator next season
-
Reranking all 12 2017 NFL Playoff teams
Taking the 2018 NFL Playoffs and totally reshuffling all of the seeds to rank the available...
-
Broncos interested in Cousins, not Eli
The Broncos might be a quarterback away from going back to the playoffs
-
Rosen, Darnold set to battle for No. 1
Which quarterback is more accurate? Who makes better decisions and has higher upside? Let's...
-
Best Wild Card Weekend NFL DFS lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Jets GM willing to trade up for a QB
Mike Maccagnan declared a desire to trade down last year and then wound up doing just that...
Add a Comment