NFL Wild Card 2018: Titans at Chiefs picks, stream, TV channel, time, playoff preview

The Titans reversed a three-game December skid on Sunday by beating the Ravens to make the playoffs on the final day of the regular season. The Chiefs, who endured a midseason slump of their own, entered Week 17 with the No. 4 seed locked up, so they used the opportunity to rest key players and get a look at 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes, who led Kansas City to a win in Denver.

Below, you'll find info on watching or streaming the AFC wild-card game, plus our preview and expert picks.

How to watch

Who: Titans vs. Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Streaming: WatchESPN

Preview

Our Ryan Wilson breaks down the tough road the Titans face to make this a competitive game.

Picks

While the Chiefs are heavy favorites, CBSSports.com Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco thinks this will be a tight game and is taking the Titans with the points:

The Titans didn't exactly power into the playoffs, but they beat the Jaguars this past Sunday to get into the party. They struggled on offense for much of the second half of the season, but they get an opponent in the Chiefs that have struggled against the run, ranking 23rd in rushing yards per attempt and 29 in passing yards per play. Look for the Titans to pound the football at the middle of that Chiefs defense and have some success doing so. Chiefs 23, Titans 21.

You can check out all of our expert picks here.