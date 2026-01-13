The first round of the NFL playoffs is in the books, and now just eight teams remain in contention to reach Super Bowl LX and play for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. This opening round of the playoffs had a flair for the dramatic, as each game seemingly came down to the wire.

In all, there were 12 fourth-quarter lead changes and four game-winning drives in the final three minutes, each of which is the most in a single postseason all time, let alone just a single round. After a hectic few days of playoff action, we'll get a reprieve until we start it all up again next weekend for the divisional round.

As the dust settles on Wild Card Weekend, let's take in what we just watched unfold. Of course, there are actual winners and losers that we saw play out on the field, but let's dig a little deeper. Below, we're going to highlight specific players and coaches who came out of the weekend with their stocks either higher or lower.

Bryce Young CAR • QB • #9 CMP% 63.6 YDs 3011 TD 23 INT 11 YD/Att 6.3 View Profile

Yes, Bryce Young's season came to a close on Saturday, but the Panthers quarterback played well, albeit in defeat. He had Carolina firmly in range of pulling off the upset over Los Angeles and traded blows with NFL MVP favorite Matthew Stafford during the fourth quarter.

Young was particularly sharp during the Panthers' fourth-quarter touchdown drive that gave them a 31-27 lead with a little over two minutes to play in regulation. After a blocked punt, Young zipped a 16-yard pass to Tetairoa McMillan to get the Panthers into the red zone and then dropped in a perfect touchdown pass to Jalen Coker.

There was a version of this game where Carolina looked like a JV team after limping into the playoffs at 8-9, and Young being the prime catalyst for the losing effort. That would have then triggered plenty of questions about his long-term future with the organization. After this performance, however, the Panthers should feel good about Young's trajectory heading into 2026.

Loser: Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers endured one of the more demoralizing playoff defeats in recent memory, blowing an 18-point lead to the Chicago Bears. Matt LaFleur's team had no answer for Chicago down the stretch and was outscored 26-6 in the fourth quarter.

While the Packers are reportedly still expected to work out a deal to keep LaFleur as head coach as he enters a lame-duck season in 2026, his reputation has taken a serious dent. The head coach is now 3-6 in the playoffs and on a three-game losing streak, which coincides with being the No. 7 seed in each of the last three postseasons. Beyond just the playoffs, LaFleur is 37-30-1 over the past four seasons after starting 39-10 in his first three seasons, so he's come back down to earth a bit as well.

Given this trend, it's fair to wonder if LaFleur hurt himself at the negotiating table as he looks to secure more years and dollars from the Packers.

Colston Loveland CHI • TE • #84 TAR 82 REC 58 REC YDs 713 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The Bears had some folks scratching their heads when they took Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, ahead of fellow tight end Tyler Warren. While both rookies enjoyed strong seasons, Loveland has flashed his All-Pro ceiling down the stretch, including during Chicago's come-from-behind win over the Packers.

The Michigan product finished with eight catches for 137 yards. Of those, 122 came in the second half, and he had one of the most prolific games a tight end has had in playoff history.

Loveland also became the first player with at least 125 receiving yards and a two-point conversion in a playoff game since Terrell Owens in 2022. He is an emerging superstar at the position.

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 121 REC 78 REC YDs 1003 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

The Eagles' season has come to an end, but before it did, there was more drama surrounding A.J. Brown. During the team's loss to San Francisco, Brown was seen having an altercation with head coach Nick Sirianni on the sideline after a dropped pass in the first half, and the two sides needed to be separated.

Then, as Philly tried to claw back out in front during what would prove to be its final possession, Brown had a brutal drop on third-and-5.

The Eagles converted on the ensuing fourth down, but that drop was a glaring example of how Brown did not rise to the occasion. He finished the game with just three catches for 25 yards, despite seeing seven targets, which were tied for the second-most on the team. Brown also declined to speak to reporters after the playoff loss.

Given all the turmoil surrounding Brown and the Eagles this season, it's fair to wonder if he's played his last down for the organization.

Winner: Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh has only improved his stock this hiring cycle with the job he's done leading the 49ers defense. Despite an array of injuries plaguing the organization, particularly on that side of the ball, Saleh had the unit humming against the Eagles, holding the offense to just 19 points, 4.3 yards per play and a 31.2% conversion rate on third down.

Saleh was already a hot head coaching candidate, but given how well the Niners have persevered, it's likely only endeared him further to prospective organizations looking for a new leader.

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 66.4 YDs 3727 TD 26 INT 13 YD/Att 7.28 View Profile

Justin Herbert is now 0-3 in his playoff career, and the Chargers quarterback isn't just winless -- the losses he's been part of have been jarring. Previously, he blew a 27-point lead to the Jaguars and threw four interceptions in a loss to the Texans. Now, we can add a dud in New England to the ledger.

Herbert led Los Angeles to just three points during its wild-card loss to the Patriots. He missed some wide-open pass catchers, and while the lack of depth at offensive tackle has been a story all season, the protection up front held up admirably. Herbert still took six sacks because he often held the ball too long.

Justin Herbert's playoff career Stats W-L 0-3 Team PPG 15.0 Total TD/TO 2/5 Passer rating 64.7

He's not escaping the "can't win the big game" allegations anytime soon.

Chaisson has made himself quite a bit of money. The former first-round pick has enjoyed a late-career breakout with the Patriots after inking a one-year, $3 million deal with the team this past offseason. Chaisson's 7.5 sacks during the regular season were a career high, and he added two more during New England's wild-card win over the Chargers. Chaisson finished with two sacks, three quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.

Given how important pass rushers are in today's NFL, teams will certainly be calling up Chaisson once he hits the open market this spring.

Loser: Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves in familiar territory on Monday night. They were just good enough to sneak into the playoffs but outclassed once they got there, bludgeoned in a 30–6 loss to the Houston Texans.

The defeat marked the Steelers' fourth straight home playoff loss, the first time that has ever happened in franchise history, and extended Mike Tomlin's postseason losing streak to seven games -- tying Marvin Lewis for the longest by a head coach in NFL history. Pittsburgh has now gone one-and-done in the playoffs three straight seasons and five times over the past six years. It hasn't won a postseason game since the 2017 season, when Ben Roethlisberger was still under center.

That prolonged lack of playoff success has pushed the Steelers to a crossroads, and it wouldn't be surprising if this loss proves to be the one that finally breaks the camel's back for the NFL's longest-tenured head coach.