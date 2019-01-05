NFL wild card odds, line: Colts vs. Texans picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 19-6 on Indianapolis games

Surging AFC South rivals clash in the first game on the 2019 NFL Wild Card schedule when the Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Kickoff from NRG Stadium is at 4:35 p.m. ET. Houston (11-5) won 11 of its last 13 to capture its fifth division crown, while Indianapolis (10-6) enters on a 9-1 heater that includes a Week 14 win in Houston. The line has been bouncing around ahead of kickoff. It opened at Houston -2.5 before dropping as low as -1. Now, the Texans are 1.5-point favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48 in the latest Colts vs. Texans odds. Both teams have failed to cover seven times this season and boast nearly identical point differentials of plus-5.6 and plus-5.4. Before you make any Colts vs. Texans picks and NFL predictions, see what SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White knows Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is playing at an extremely high level, having gone six straight games without an interception while also rushing for four touchdowns over that span. Watson's chemistry with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is unmatched: In the last three games alone, they've hooked up 31 times for 421 yards and two scores. Houston allows 19.8 points per game, fourth fewest, and is coming off a 20-3 beatdown of Jacksonville that secured the Texans' fifth AFC South crown. The Texans are 6-1-1 against the spread in their last eight games against AFC foes.

But just because the Texans boast a star-studded roster and will benefit from a raucous home crowd doesn't mean they'll cover the AFC wild-card spread against the surging Colts.

Andrew Luck (39 touchdowns, 15 interceptions) is a shoo-in for NFL Comeback Player of the Year and loves facing Houston. In two games against the Texans this season, Luck threw for 863 yards and six touchdowns. He's backed by an underrated defense that is allowing just 3.9 yards per carry and ranks 10th in points allowed at 21.5 per game.

The Colts are extremely comfortable in Houston. They won 24-21 there in Week 14 and are 5-0-1 against the spread in their past six visits. In addition, Indy has covered six straight versus winning teams and three of its last four games overall. Indy is a sterling 5-0 against the spread versus teams like the Texans that win more than 55 percent of games and 6-0 ATS versus teams that allow fewer than 21 points per game (Houston allows 19.8).

