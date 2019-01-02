NFL wild card odds, line: Colts vs. Texans picks, predictions from expert who's 19-6 on Indianapolis games

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans play a rubber match in Saturday's AFC wild-card game after the visitor won each regular-season meeting by a field goal. It's a 4:35 p.m. ET kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston. Finishing on a 9-1 tear, Indianapolis (10-6) became only the third NFL team to make the playoffs after a 1-5 start. Houston (11-5) won the AFC South for the fifth time despite starting 0-3. Sportsbooks list Houston as a one-point favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 47.5 in the latest Colts vs. Texans odds. Before you make any Colts vs. Texans picks and AFC wild-card predictions, see what SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, R.J. White, has to say.

CBS Sports' NFL editor, White is an insane 19-6 in his past 25 against-the-spread picks for or against the Colts, including nailing both Indianapolis vs. Houston games this season. He also has a strong feel for the Texans and was all over Houston (-6.5) to cover versus Jacksonville on Sunday.

"Houston plays well at home against bad teams, and they have the No. 1 rush defense, per DVOA," White told SportsLine. "That'll put the onus on Blake Bortles to make plays in the passing game to keep the Jaguars competitive, and I just don't see that happening." Final score: Houston 20, Jacksonville 3 -- another easy cash for White.

This is the same expert who cashed big in two of the past four Las Vegas SuperContests -- the world's most prestigious handicapping competition. Moreover, White enters the playoffs on a strong 51-31 run on all NFL picks, returning nearly $1,700 to his SportsLine followers. Anyone who has tailed him is way up.

Now, with the NFL wild-card schedule fast approaching, White uncovered some mind-blowing data and locked in a confident spread pick. He's only sharing it over at SportsLine.

White knows the Texans boast a slew of dynamic play-makers led by Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt. Watson is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 500 yards and five scores in a season. His favorite target, Hopkins, set career highs with 115 catches and 1,572 receiving yards, while Watt enjoyed a bounce-back season with 16 sacks.

Houston ranks fourth in points allowed (19.8) and has covered four of its past five home games.

But just because the Texans boast a star-studded roster and will benefit from a raucous home crowd doesn't mean they'll cover the AFC wild-card spread against the surging Colts.

Andrew Luck (39 touchdowns, 15 interceptions) is a shoo-in for NFL Comeback Player of the Year and loves facing Houston. In two games against the Texans this season, Luck threw for 863 yards and six touchdowns. He's backed by an underrated defense that is allowing just 3.9 yards per carry and ranks 10th in points allowed at 21.5 per game.

The Colts are extremely comfortable in Houston. They won 24-21 there in Week 14 and are 5-0-1 against the spread in their past six visits. In addition, Indy has covered six straight versus winning teams.

We can tell you White is leaning over, but his much stronger play is on the side. He uncovered a stunning trend that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Colts vs. Texans? And what mind-blowing trend makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the No. 1 NFL expert who nailed both Indy-Houston games this season.