NFL Wild Card odds, line: Ravens vs. Chargers picks and top predictions from expert who's 18-7

Wild Card Weekend rolls along on Sunday as the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens kick off at 1:05 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Field in Baltimore. This will be the second time these teams have met in three weeks after Lamar Jackson and a dominant defensive performance led the Ravens to a 22-10 victory in the first matchup. However, Philip Rivers has had weeks to go over film and find areas where the Chargers' offense can make gains. This time around, Baltimore is a three-point favorite with the total at 41.5 in the latest Ravens vs. Chargers odds. Both teams have nearly identical against the spread records and point differentials this season, so before you lock in any Ravens vs. Chargers picks and NFL predictions, make sure to see what SportsLine's resident Vegas legend, Micah Roberts, has to say.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director.

Now, Roberts is dialed in on Ravens vs. Chargers.

Roberts knows that since Lamar Jackson took over for the Ravens on Nov. 18, the game plan has been simple: Use Jackson's athleticism to enhance the run game, control the tempo, and play lights-out defense as they have all season. The formula has worked, as Baltimore finished with wins in six of its last seven while rushing for nearly 230 yards per game and allowing just 18.1 points on average.

As a passer, Jackson has been asked to throw the ball just 23 times per game since taking over as the starter. However, he also bears the burden of being a primary ball carrier, running an average of 17 times per outing. Baltimore covered with ease against the Chargers already, winning by 12 on the road as a four-point underdog. All told, the Ravens have covered four of their last six.

But just because red-hot Baltimore won by two scores just a few weeks ago doesn't mean it will cover the Ravens vs. Chargers spread this time around.

For the Chargers, Rivers has been vintage this season, tying a career-high 105.5 passer rating in the regular season while also posting a 68.3 percent completion rate. That's the second-best mark of his career behind a 69.5 percent season in 2013. And he's been able to put up those numbers because the Chargers have surrounded him with a solid group of playmakers.

Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen were both playing through injuries during their first matchup against the Ravens and both players should be much healthier this time around. That should give Rivers more weapons offensively with Mike Williams, Tyrell Williams and Antonio Gates all also making contributions. Considering that Baker Mayfield and the Browns just put up 376 yards through the air by spreading the wealth (five different Cleveland receivers had at least three catches for 45 yards), getting productivity from all those options in the passing game could wind up being the key to Los Angeles covering in this rematch.

Roberts is leaning toward the over, but he has uncovered a major x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

So who wins Chargers vs. Ravens? And what major x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Chargers spread to jump on, all from the former Vegas oddsmaker who is a profit-making 18-7 run on games involving the Chargers and Ravens.