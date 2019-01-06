NFL Wild Card odds, line: Ravens vs. Chargers picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 18-7

Two teams with exciting offenses and bone-rattling defenses take to the field at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday as the Baltimore Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff for the third game of the NFL Wild Card schedule is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Despite a 12-4 record, the Chargers find themselves on the road as the No. 5 seed against fourth-seeded Baltimore, which finished the regular season 10-6 and won the AFC North. Baltimore is a 2.5-point home favorite after the spread opened at three. The Over-Under is 42 in the latest Chargers vs. Ravens odds after falling as low as 41.5. And the Ravens vs. Chargers weather shouldn't be a significant factor, as the forecast calls for temperatures in the 50s and winds around 13 mph. Before you make any Chargers vs. Ravens picks, check out what SportsLine's resident Vegas legend, Micah Roberts, has to say.

Roberts knows that the Ravens' mid-season renaissance can be traced back to the promotion of Lamar Jackson under center. The rookie quarterback is 6-1 as a starter and has re-energized Baltimore's offense. In limited action, Jackson has rushed for 695 yards and five scores, including two in the season finale against the division-rival Browns.

While the signal caller is most dangerous scrambling, in the pocket he has thrown for over 1,200 yards and just three interceptions. The best passing day of his pro career came against these same Chargers, as Jackson went 12-of-22 for 204 yards and a score without turning the ball over. With the Ravens' defense yielding only 17.9 points per game, Jackson doesn't need to win games on his own.

But just because red-hot Baltimore is coming in hot doesn't mean it will cover the Ravens vs. Chargers spread this time around.

For the Chargers, Rivers has been vintage this season, tying a career-high 105.5 passer rating in the regular season while also posting a 68.3 percent completion rate. That's the second-best mark of his career behind a 69.5 percent season in 2013. And he's been able to put up those numbers because the Chargers have surrounded him with a solid group of playmakers.

Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen were both playing through injuries during their first matchup against the Ravens and both players should be much healthier this time around. That should give Rivers more weapons offensively with Mike Williams, Tyrell Williams and Antonio Gates all also making contributions. Considering that Baker Mayfield and the Browns just put up 376 yards through the air by spreading the wealth (five different Cleveland receivers had at least three catches for 45 yards), getting productivity from all those options in the passing game could wind up being the key to Los Angeles covering in this rematch.

