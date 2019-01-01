NFL Wild Card odds, line: Ravens vs. Chargers picks, predictions from expert who's 18-7

The Baltimore Ravens pounded the Los Angeles Chargers by 12 points two weeks ago, but this time the stakes are higher as the teams face off in the opening round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET. In the most-recent Ravens vs. Chargers odds, Baltimore is a 2.5-point favorite, while the Over-Under is at just 41.5 points. In a game featuring teams with such differing styles and strengths, you need to see what veteran NFL handicapper Micah Roberts has to say before locking in any Ravens vs. Chargers picks and AFC Wild Card predictions.

Roberts knows the Ravens are a different team since Lamar Jackson took over at quarterback. Baltimore is 6-1 in his seven games, the lone loss an overtime thriller at the Chiefs. On the season, the dual-threat rookie has passed for 1,201 yards and six touchdowns, but he's also rushed for 695 yards and five more scores. Jackson and undrafted rookie Gus Edwards (718 yards, 5.2 average) are the driving forces in Baltimore's second-ranked run offense.

Of course, the Ravens' defense is a weapon itself, No. 1 in the NFL in yards allowed (293 per game) and No. 2 in scoring defense (17.9 points per game). Linebackers control the show, led by C.J. Mosley (105 tackles, 31 more than anyone else on the team) and Za'Darius Smith (8.5 sacks).

But just because red-hot Baltimore won by two scores just a few weeks ago doesn't mean it will cover the Ravens vs. Chargers spread this time around.

Baltimore's defense gets the accolades, but L.A.'s unit is also more than capable. The Chargers rank in the top 10 against both the run and the pass, joining the Ravens and Bears as the only other teams that can boast that.

Defensive end Melvin Ingram has seven sacks, while Joey Bosa has 5.5 sacks in six starts. Rookie free safety Derwin James is one of two players with 100 tackles, three interceptions, and 3.5 sacks.

Quarterback Philip Rivers had one of his best seasons ever, throwing for 4,308 yards and 32 scores. His 105.5 QB rating ties for his best in his 13 years as starter. The run game has a tough 1-2 punch in Melvin Gordon, who rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games, and Austin Ekeler, who had 554 yards. They each average more than 5.0 yards per rush.

