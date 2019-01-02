NFL Wild Card odds, line: Ravens vs. Chargers picks, predictions from red-hot expert who's 18-7

The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers will square off for the second time in three weeks on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET. Baltimore dominated Los Angeles by double-digits in Week 16, but oddsmakers see very little difference between these teams with the Ravens listed as a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chargers odds. The over-under is set at 41.5 as two of the hottest AFC teams are set to meet up on Wild Card Weekend. Before making any Ravens vs. Chargers picks of your own, be sure to check out the picks and predictions from veteran NFL handicapper Micah Roberts.

Roberts knows the Ravens are a different team since Lamar Jackson took over at quarterback. Baltimore is 6-1 in his seven games, the lone loss an overtime thriller at the Chiefs. On the season, the dual-threat rookie has passed for 1,201 yards and six touchdowns, but he's also rushed for 695 yards and five more scores. Jackson and undrafted rookie Gus Edwards (718 yards, 5.2 average) are the driving forces in Baltimore's second-ranked run offense.

Of course, the Ravens' defense is a weapon itself, No. 1 in the NFL in yards allowed (293 per game) and No. 2 in scoring defense (17.9 points per game). Linebackers control the show, led by C.J. Mosley (105 tackles, 31 more than anyone else on the team) and Za'Darius Smith (8.5 sacks).

But just because red-hot Baltimore won by two scores just a few weeks ago doesn't mean it will cover the Ravens vs. Chargers spread this time around.

The Chargers (12-4) enter the first round of the playoffs with the best record among all wild-card teams. They finished the regular season with the same record as the Kansas City Chiefs, but missed out on the AFC's No. 1 seed due to a tiebreaker.

The Chargers are led by quarterback Philip Rivers, who threw for 4,308 yards and 32 touchdowns. His 105.5 QB rating ties for his best in his 13 years as a starter. The 15-year veteran also played extremely well on the road this season. In fact, Rivers threw 16 touchdowns to just six interceptions all while completing over 65 percent of his passes away from home this season.

Plus, the Chargers' running game sees a significant boost on the road. Los Angeles' rushing attack averages over 5 yards per carry in away games, compared to just 4.1 yards per carry at home.

