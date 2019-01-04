NFL Wild Card odds, line: Ravens vs. Chargers picks, predictions from Vegas expert who's 18-7

Day two of Wild Card Weekend begins with the Los Angeles Chargers (12-4) traveling to take on the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET, making it a difficult 10:05 a.m. PT start for the visiting Chargers. Given Baltimore's home-field advantage and a 22-10 victory over Los Angeles just two weeks ago, the Ravens are a three-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chargers odds with the total at 41.5. For Baltimore, all eyes will be on Lamar Jackson, whose rushing ability sparked a 6-1 run that helped the Ravens claim the AFC North title for the first time since 2012. However, Philip Rivers won't go lightly in what may be one of his last chances to make a Super Bowl run. Before making any Ravens vs. Chargers picks of your own, be sure to check out the picks and predictions from veteran NFL handicapper Micah Roberts.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director.

Now, Roberts is dialed in on Ravens vs. Chargers.

Roberts knows the Ravens are a different team since Lamar Jackson took over at quarterback. Baltimore is 6-1 in his seven games, the lone loss an overtime thriller at the Chiefs. On the season, the dual-threat rookie has passed for 1,201 yards and six touchdowns, but he's also rushed for 695 yards and five more scores. Jackson and undrafted rookie Gus Edwards (718 yards, 5.2 average) are the driving forces in Baltimore's second-ranked run offense.

Of course, the Ravens' defense is a weapon itself, No. 1 in the NFL in yards allowed (293 per game) and No. 2 in scoring defense (17.9 points per game). Linebackers control the show, led by C.J. Mosley (105 tackles, 31 more than anyone else on the team) and Za'Darius Smith (8.5 sacks).

But just because red-hot Baltimore won by two scores just a few weeks ago doesn't mean it will cover the Ravens vs. Chargers spread this time around.

For the Chargers, Rivers has been vintage this season, tying a career-high 105.5 passer rating in the regular season while also posting a 68.3 percent completion rate. That's the second-best mark of his career behind a 69.5 percent season in 2013. And he's been able to put up those numbers because the Chargers have surrounded him with a solid group of playmakers.

Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen were both playing through injuries during their first matchup against the Ravens and both players should be much healthier this time around. That should give Rivers more weapons offensively with Mike Williams, Tyrell Williams and Antonio Gates all also making contributions. Considering that Baker Mayfield and the Browns just put up 376 yards through the air by spreading the wealth (five different Cleveland receivers had at least three catches for 45 yards), getting productivity from all those options in the passing game could wind up being the key to Los Angeles covering in this rematch.

Roberts is leaning toward the over.

So who wins Chargers vs. Ravens? And what major x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Chargers spread to jump on, all from the former Vegas oddsmaker who is a profit-making 18-7 run on games involving the Chargers and Ravens.