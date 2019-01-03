NFL wild-card odds, line: Seahawks vs. Cowboys picks, predictions from expert who's 12-4 on Seattle games

The Seattle Seahawks look to stay perfect in opening-round playoff contests under Pete Carroll when they visit the Dallas Cowboys in Saturday's NFC wild-card game. It's an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Seattle is 4-0 in wild-card games under Carroll and 2-0 when starting in the divisional round. Dallas hasn't won a playoff game since 2014 and is 2-8 in its past 10 postseason outings, but bookmakers still list Dallas as a 1.5-point home favorite. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43 in the latest Seahawks vs. Cowboys odds. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Seahawks picks and NFC wild-card predictions, see what No. 1 Seattle expert Josh Nagel has to say.

A West Coast-based analyst who has won numerous handicapping contests, Nagel has his finger on the Seahawks' pulse: All time at SportsLine, he's 12-4 picking for or against Pete Carroll's team. That's an insane 75 percent cash rate on against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is up big-time.

In Week 3, when Seattle was winless and hosting 1-1 Dallas, Nagel was all over the Seahawks (-1.5), saying they would bring a huge effort in their home opener. "Look for them to make the most of a winnable game and fade a public that is bound to favor Dallas," Nagel told SportsLine. Final score: Seahawks 24, Cowboys 13 -- another easy cash!

Now, with Saturday night's kickoff fast approaching (stream live on fuboTV), Nagel has locked in a confident point-spread pick. He's sharing his Cowboys vs. Seahawks picks only over at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Cowboys closed the season on a 7-1 tear as trade acquisition Amari Cooper energized the offense. Cooper has caught six touchdowns in nine games with Dallas, twice erupting for 180-plus receiving yards. And his mere presence opened running lanes for running back Ezekiel Elliott. Averaging 4.7 yards per carry, Elliott led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards and scored nine times. Dallas also boasts a stout defense, ranking sixth in points allowed (20.3) and allowing just 3.8 yards per carry.

But just because the Cowboys are surging and have home-field advantage doesn't mean they'll cover against the playoff-tested Seahawks.

Seattle has dominated the last three meetings, holding the Cowboys to 13 or fewer points each time. In those games, Dallas scored one touchdown in 33 possessions. The Seahawks enter the NFC wild-card round leading the league in rushing (160 yards per game) and with Russell Wilson playing his best football ever. The 30-year-old quarterback threw a career-high 35 touchdowns this season against just seven interceptions, matching his career low. He completed 66 percent of his throws and has rushed for 40-plus yards in four of his past nine games.

The Seahawks are 9-2 against the spread in their past 11 games versus NFC East foes, while Dallas is 5-12 against the spread as a home favorite of a field goal or less under Jason Garrett.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning over, but his much stronger play is on the side. He says a new wrinkle in this matchup makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Seahawks vs. Cowboys? And what new wrinkle makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the West Coast-based expert who's 12-4 all time picking for or against the Seahawks.