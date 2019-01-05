NFL Wild Card odds, line: Seahawks vs. Cowboys picks, top predictions from proven expert who's 12-4 on Seattle games

Teams with powerful ground games clash in Saturday's second NFC Wild Card game when the Dallas Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks. It's an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff from AT&T Stadium. Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards, while Seattle used a committee approach to pace the league with 160 rushing yards per game. Sportsbooks list Dallas as a two-point home favorite, down from an open of 2.5, with the over-under for total points set at 43.5 in the latest Seahawks vs. Cowboys odds. Both teams have covered the spread nine times this season and are 10-6 straight up. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Seahawks picks, see what No. 1 Seattle expert Josh Nagel has to say.

A West Coast-based analyst who has won numerous handicapping contests, Nagel has his finger on the Seahawks' pulse: All time at SportsLine, he's 12-4 picking for or against Pete Carroll's team. That's an insane 75 percent cash rate on against-the-spread picks.

In Week 3, when Seattle was winless and hosting 1-1 Dallas, Nagel was all over the Seahawks (-1.5), saying they would bring a huge effort in their home opener. "Look for them to make the most of a winnable game and fade a public that is bound to favor Dallas," Nagel told SportsLine. Final score: Seahawks 24, Cowboys 13 -- another easy cash!

with Saturday night's kickoff fast approaching

Nagel knows Dallas is a much better team than the one that visited Seattle in Week 3 and coughed up three turnovers. With wide receiver Amari Cooper in the fold, the Cowboys went 7-2 down the stretch and scored 27-plus points five times. Cooper's presence has made quarterback Dak Prescott's life much easier, and that showed in Week 17 when he threw for 387 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-35 win over the Giants. Prescott has accounted for 13 scores over his last five games.

The Cowboys are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven versus NFC foes and 7-0 ATS after giving up more than 250 passing yards in the previous game.

But just because the Cowboys are surging and have home-field advantage doesn't mean they'll cover against the playoff-tested Seahawks.

Seattle believes it has Dallas' number and won't be intimidated playing on the road. In fact, Seattle is 3-1-1 against the spread this season as a road underdog. Running back Chris Carson has been nearly as impressive as Elliott, rushing for at least 116 yards in each of his final three games while tallying four touchdowns.

And the Seahawks' defense loves facing Prescott. He's 0-2 versus Seattle with one touchdown pass, four interceptions and an ugly 52.9 passer rating.

a new wrinkle in this matchup makes one side of the spread a must-back.

Who wins Seahawks vs. Cowboys? And what new wrinkle makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the West Coast-based expert who's 12-4 all time picking for or against the Seahawks.