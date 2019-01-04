NFL wild-card picks and predictions: Pro bettors pounding over in Seahawks vs. Cowboys

With Wild Card Weekend upon us, millions of fans are getting action down on these four compelling matchups. On Saturday, the Texans are laying one point against the Colts, while the host Cowboys are giving two points to Seattle. Baltimore welcomes the Chargers on Sunday as a field-goal favorite in a rematch of a Week 16 game won by the Ravens 22-10. And the surging Bears dress up as 6.5-point favorites over Nick Foles' Eagles in the latest NFL wild-card odds. In Vegas and across the world, NFL lines are on the move as money rolls in from wiseguys and casual bettors alike. Before you lock in any NFL wild-card picks, you'll want to know to who the "sharps" are picking. They're the guys who make their entire living betting sports.

The Cowboys ranked 22nd in scoring (21.2 points per game) this season, but professional bettors discount that figure, knowing Dallas has been far more potent since wide receiver Amari Cooper arrived.



The Cowboys ranked 22nd in scoring (21.2 points per game) this season, but professional bettors discount that figure, knowing Dallas has been far more potent since wide receiver Amari Cooper arrived. In addition to Cooper exploding for five touchdowns and 556 receiving yards over his past six games, he opened up running lanes for Ezekiel Elliott, who finished as the NFL's rushing leader.

Seattle's past three games produced 51, 69 and 49 points. So when bookmakers opened the Seahawks vs. Cowboys total at 41.5, wiseguys hammered the over, pushing it all the way up to 43.

"The over in Cowboys-Seahawks is seeing smart money since the Seahawks' offense is better than most casual fans believe," BetDSI's Jacob Crossman told SportsLine.

The over is 7-1 in Seattle's past eight games and 5-2 in Dallas' past seven home games. Despite the upward move in the total, wiseguys continued to pound the over, even at 43, according to CG Technology sportsbooks in Las Vegas.

