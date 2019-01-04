NFL Wild Card picks: Chargers win low-scoring game vs. Ravens and more of Pete Prisco's best bets

My NFL picks went to crap last week. There, I said it.

I went into the final weekend above .500 as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate SuperContest. I ended up way under after a 1-4 record in Week 17. I hated the picks when I made them, but hated them even more after the fact. The sad thing is I went 9-6-1 with my picks against the spread on our expert picks here, which mean I just put the wrong games in with my best bets.

That's behind me now. It's playoff time, which means a new season, which means a chance to make amends. I have five picks here in my best bets, including two over-under picks. So dive in and don't dare bring up the regular season for me.

It's on to the playoffs.

Chargers +2.5 at Ravens

This will be the second time for the Chargers to see Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's gimmicked-up offense. It's tough to play that style the first time around for defenses, but I think the Chargers will have a better handle on it in this one. Philip Rivers didn't play well in the first game, but he will here. Chargers will win a tight game, so take the points.

Chargers-Ravens Under 42

I just don't see either team scoring a lot of points. The last meeting was low-scoring, and this one will follow suit. The Ravens have the league's second-best scoring defense, while the Chargers are eighth. Points will be at a premium.

Seahawks-Cowboys Under 43

This game will be a physical war between two teams that want to run it and play good defense. That's a formula for a low-scoring game, which I think happens in this one. First one to 17 wins, so take the under.

Colts +1.5 at Texans

The better team in this game is the underdog Colts. They are riding high and Andrew Luck is playing well. His offensive line is much better than the Texans offensive line in front of Deshaun Watson, which will be the difference here. Take the Colts.

Eagles +5.5 at Bears

The Bears have a dominant defense, but they aren't great on offense. They have issues running the ball, which is a must in the postseason. I think the Bears will jump out early, but the Eagles will settle in and find a way to keep this close. Take the points.

