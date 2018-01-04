NFL Wild Card picks, predictions, and odds: Pro bettors all over Chiefs vs. Titans
SportsLine tapped into its Vegas sources to see which NFL teams professional bettors like this week
Before you bet on any NFL game on Wild Card Weekend, you'll want to know to what the "sharps" are picking. They're the guys who make their entire living betting sports. Following their lead is one of the best ways to cash in huge on this week's slate of games.
SportsLine tapped into its Vegas sources to see which NFL teams the sharps are on this week. What it found out: they're all over the Kansas City Chiefs, who host the Tennessee Titans in the first NFL playoff game of the weekend.
The pros know Tennessee has been overrated all year, winning nine games despite getting outscored by 22 points.
The line opened at Chiefs -7.5, but pros pushed that number all the way up to nine. It could move even higher.
"The Chiefs could reach double-digits if wagers continue to pile up on that side," BookMaker's Scott Cooley told SportsLine. "No one believes in the Titans, and the sharps want nothing to do with them."
The pros are hammering the Chiefs despite some recent history pointing to the Titans. Favorites easily covered all four games on Wild Card weekend last year. But in the three previous years, underdogs went 7-3-2 against the spread.
The Titans limp into the playoffs, dropping three of their last four to the Cardinals (12-7), 49ers (25-23), and Rams (27-23). They squeaked by Blake Bortles and the Jaguars 15-10 in the final game of the season.
The Titans have also been dismal on the road this season, giving up a franchise-high 57 points to the Texans and needing overtime to beat the Browns in a field goal fest, 12-9.
The Chiefs come into the postseason having won four straight over the Raiders (26-15), Chargers (30-13), Dolphins (29-13), and Broncos (27-24). They're 10-6 against the spread this season.
The pros also are pounding one side of Saturday's big Rams-Falcons game hard, causing bookmakers to move their lines.
Who else are the pros pounding this weekend? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams Vegas pros are hammering this week, plus see which side of the big Falcons-Rams game is getting all the action, all from pros who make their money on pro football, and find out.
