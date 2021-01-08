The NFL playoffs begin this weekend, and I don't know if it's just a reflection of the league this season or the new playoff format, but it feels like more teams have a legitimate chance of reaching the Super Bowl. The Chiefs and Packers are more likely to get there thanks to their byes, but when you look at the 14 teams in the playoffs, you can make a case for just about all of them.

At first glance, the only teams I see that strike me as cannon fodder are Washington and Chicago. The Rams, if they don't have Jared Goff, join that group. Other than that, everybody has a case that can be made.

This will make for an enjoyable postseason, though one that might be a bit more difficult to handicap than usual. Not that it's going to stop me from trying. I went 3-0 to finish the regular season. Let's stay hot. As always, all lines and odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

Rams at Seahawks

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Rams +3.5 Bet Now

We don't know the status of Jared Goff yet. If he plays, it increases Los Angeles' chances of winning the game. Still, whether it's Goff or John Wolford, I'm not anticipating this being a high-scoring affair. The Rams have the fourth-ranked defense in the NFL based on DVOA, and while Seattle is only 16th overall, weighted DVOA, which rates recent performance, has them 11th. They've improved as the year goes along.

Plus, we can't ignore that this is the third time these teams have met this year. The first meeting was a 23-16 Rams win, and the second was a few weeks ago when Seattle won at home 20-9. The total for that first meeting was 55, and the game came nowhere close. The second meeting saw the total come down to 47.5, and the final score was even further below than the first meeting. Well, they've dropped the total yet again, and while it's likely to finish a lot closer to the number this time around, I don't see it getting there often enough.

Projected score: Seahawks 20, Rams 17

Best bet: Under 42 (-110)

Ravens at Titans

Latest Odds: Baltimore Ravens -3.5 Bet Now

The Titans are a bit of an anomaly. If we look at the 14 teams in the playoffs this year, 11 of them rank in the top half of the league in defensive DVOA. Green Bay finished the regular season just outside the top half at 17th. That's significantly better than Cleveland, which is 25th. Then there are the Titans, who are ranked 29th. Tennessee's defense has been its Achilles heel all season long, and now they're facing a Ravens offense that has torn bad defenses apart lately.

The good news for the Titans in this matchup is that they're better against the run (16th in DVOA) than they are the pass (30th). The bad news is I don't think it's going to matter. The Ravens are playing their best football of the season at the right time and are good enough defensively to at least limit the Tennessee offense. The same cannot be said about the Titans. The only way I see Tennessee winning this game is if Baltimore turns the ball over repeatedly or Lamar Jackson gets hurt. Or maybe Derrick Henry rushes for 250 yards. All of which are legit possibilities, but not the kind that happens often enough.

Projected score: Ravens 31, Titans 24

Best bet: Ravens -3 (-125)

Bears at Saints

Latest Odds: New Orleans Saints -10 Bet Now

There are only two ways I see this game playing out. The first is that the Saints blow out a Bears team that backdoored its way into the postseason. After all, the Saints have one of the best defenses in the league, and it looks like they're likely to have both Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas back. That wasn't the case in the first meeting at Soldier Field when the Saints needed overtime to get past Chicago 26-23. Then there's the Bears defense, which is likely to be without linebacker Roquan Smith, a significant piece for what they do. In this scenario, I can see the Saints winning by a score of 35-10.

The other scenario is the Bears do that thing they do and make a game miserable. They muddy things up and figure out how to keep it close by not allowing the Saints to put together any big plays, and lean on David Montgomery in the run game on offense. Also, while it feels strange to type it, Mitch Trubisky did not start in the first meeting, and he's an upgrade over Nick Foles. So the Bears offense could be slightly more effective at holding onto the ball. In this scenario, the Bears keep it close and possibly pull off an upset, but it's a low-scoring slopfest. Both scenarios stay under the total.

Projected score: Saints 27, Bears 17

Best bet: Under 47 (-110)