There's an NFL Wild Card Weekend tripleheader on Sunday and in addition to betting the spread, total and money line for Jaguars vs. Bills, Eagles vs. 49ers and Patriots vs. Chargers, there are also hundreds of NFL player props available at DraftKings. The latest NFL odds list the Jaguars (-1.5, 51.5), Eagles (-6, 44.5) and Patriots (-3.5, 45.5) as favorites with Patriots -3.5 and Under 44.5 in Eagles vs. 49ers both taking on more than 60% of the handle. Meanwhile, one of the top NFL props for Sunday is Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown scorer for a -125 payout.

Top Sunday NFL picks at DraftKings

Under 44.5 points in Eagles vs. 49ers (-115)

Patriots -3.5 vs. Chargers (-115)

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, anytime touchdown scorer (-130)

Under 44.5 points in Eagles vs. 49ers (-115)

The weather could be a significant factor in Philadelphia today. There's a 50% chance of snow at Lincoln Financial Field and temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s while the game is ongoing and wind gusts of nearly 40 mph expected. That could force both teams to the ground, which would shorten up the game considerably. Meanwhile, the Eagles and 49ers both surprisingly ranked bottom-half of the league in rushing this season and that's another driving force in 66% of the handle coming in on the Under.

Patriots -3.5 vs. Chargers (-115)

Mike Vrabel's first season at the helm and Drake Maye making major second-year strides helped the Patriots go from four wins to 14-3 in the span of a season. Now New England will host its first playoff game in six years and Los Angeles will have nearly freezing temperatures to deal with. The Patriots have won 13 of their last 14 and have covered the spread in each of their last three entering the postseason. Right now, 61% of the handle is on New England.

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, anytime TD scorer (-130)

Despite San Francisco's general running game inefficiency, McCaffrey racked up 2,176 scrimmage yards and scored 17 touchdowns this season. He scored in 12 of 17 games this season and has scored in six of the last seven entering the postseason. He's always a focal point of the 49ers' offense, but he could be even more a factor in poor passing game conditions.