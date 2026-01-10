The 2026 NFL Playoffs are here which means high-stakes football games and what fans like to call "football weather." The calendar has flipped to January and unless teams are playing in a dome, there's always the possibility of the elements adding some additional flair to this do-or-die contests. Here's a look at how the weather could be a factor in certain Wild Card playoff games, and how bettors could use that information when making wagers. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

These teams met in Week 13, a 31-28 Carolina victory in rainy conditions. The Rams don't fare well outdoors and while the temperature in Charlotte will be in the upper 60s, there's a storm system that will bring rain to the area for most of the day. The heaviest downpour might take place in the second half, which could slow down the Rams enough for the Panthers to cover a 10.5-point spread. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Rams covering in 53% of simulations, but the home crowd, recent game history and weather might push bettors towards the Panthers.

Fans hoping for a snowy NFC North rivalry game in primetime might not get their wish. While there's snow in the forecast for Saturday in the Windy City, most of it will fall during the early morning hours. There could be a flurry or two late, but it's unlikely to heavily impact two teams used to playing outdoors. The SportsLine model is backing the Over on 44.5, which hits in 52% of simulations.

There isn't any rain or snow in the forecast in Pittsburgh, but temperatures are going to be in the upper 20s and lower 30s for most of the day. That matters in this game for the Texans, who play their home games in a domed environment. Houston's pass rush might tire out quicker in these conditions, and the dynamic receivers C.J. Stroud relies on might not separate from coverage as easily. The Steelers cover as three-point underdogs in 54% of SportsLine simulations, good for a 'B' grade.