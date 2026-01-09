The three-day 2026 NFL Wild Card Weekend kicks off on Saturday, and it's one of the most exciting times of the year for online sports betting. Many people will dabble in the traditional bets of picking the winner, against the spread and over/under for total points, but anytime touchdown scorer bets have become increasingly popular over the years. With six games over the next three days, many of the sport's biggest stars, including Davante Adams and Christian McCaffrey, will take the field, and the SportsLine Machine Learning Model has included these two in its NFL Wild Card Weekend anytime touchdown scorer best bets.

Targeting anytime touchdown bets is one way to approach Wild Card Weekend NFL betting at online sports betting sites. With NFL props available for almost every player in every game at DraftKings, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model can help you find value to add to your Wild Card Weekend NFL picks.

Wild Card Weekend NFL anytime touchdown picks:

Davante Adams, Rams (-135)

Rome Odunze, Bears (+220)

Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars (+260)

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (-130)

TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots (+130)

Woody Marks, Texans (+165)

Davante Adams, Rams (-135)

Adams is expected to return after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury. Despite playing just 14 games this season, he still led the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions, with at least one score in nine of 14 games after forming an immediate chemistry with Matthew Stafford. He had two touchdowns in the Rams' first meeting against the Panthers, and the model projects him to score in 65% of simulations, compared to his implied odds of 57.45%.

Rome Odunze, Bears (+220)

Odunze is also expected to make his return on Saturday after missing the last five games with a foot injury. The 23-year-old had six touchdowns over 12 games this season, including scoring in five different contests. He leads the Bears in receiving yards per game as Caleb Williams' top option when on the field, leading the model to project value in him at odds greater than 2-1. The model projects Odunze to score in 37% of simulations, compared to his implied odds of 31.25%.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars (+260)

Tuten scored a touchdown last week in his return from a two-game absence, marking the second straight game he played in where he scored a touchdown. He's scored in three of his last four games as he's become an increasingly important part of Jacksonville's offense. After scoring just two touchdowns over the first seven games, he has scored in five of his eight contests. The Bills have allowed the most rushing touchdowns (18) to running backs this season, and although Travis Etienne Jr. is the RB1, Tuten has proven the ability to score as well. The model projects him to score in 40% of simulations, showcasing strong value at his current price.

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (-130)

McCaffrey has been a touchdown machine over his career, and don't expect that usage to change in the biggest game of the season. The star San Francisco running back has stayed healthy throughout the season, resulting in 17 touchdowns in 17 games. He had 21 touchdowns in 16 games in 2023 in his last healthy season before this year, and McCaffrey scored five touchdowns in three games in their run to the Super Bowl that year. He scores in more than 60% of the model's simulations.

TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots (+130)

The rookie has excelled since being given more opportunities about midway through the season, and with his big-play ability, he has touchdown potential every time he touches the ball. Henderson had two touchdowns last week against Miami, giving him four touchdowns over his last four games. Henderson scored nine of his 10 touchdowns over the final eight games of the season, and given his explosiveness, the model expects a heavier workload on Sunday. Henderson scores in 48% of simulations, creating value for anytime TD scorer bets at plus-money odds.

Woody Marks, Texans (+165)

Marks has taken over as the team's clear RB1 when healthy, and he appears to be at full health heading into Monday Night Football. The dynamic rookie could see a heavier workload in what will likely be a cold night in Pittsburgh, making the rushing attack a more popular option. The model projects him to score in 41% of simulations, with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin likely to focus the defense on containing WR Nico Collins.

Want more Wild Card Weekend NFL picks?

You've seen the model's NFL picks for some top anytime touchdown scorer NFL player props for Wild Card Weekend. Now, get NFL Wild Card Weekend projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see the model's best bets for every Wild Card Weekend NFL game. Finally, SportsLine expert Brady Kannon, who is 26-9-2 (+1590) over his last 37 NFL ATS picks, has locked his NFL Wild Card Weekend picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets.