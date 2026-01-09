Welcome to the playoffs! This is an incredible weekend of football between two college football games and six NFL playoff games. There's a lot to get to, including picks for every single game, player props for every single game and touchdown scorers for every single game.

So let's not linger. We've got a weekend full of football and bets for every single game, plus a prop or touchdown scorer for every single team. Let's get hot!

NFL Wild Card Weekend picks

Rams -10 at Panthers

My stance remains unchanged on this one from earlier in the week. I firmly believe the Rams are going to do damage to the Panthers on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte.

Carolina benefited from ugly weather and some fortunate turnovers by the Rams in their first meeting this year, a shocking upset of Los Angeles and a game that ended up completely altering the NFC landscape while setting the stage for this matchup.

I don't think the Panthers will be as fortunate this time around. Bryce Young's made some big throws under pressure this season and if things are tight, he might be able to sneak his way into the next round.

But the Rams will be substantially sharper to start this game than they were against Carolina the first time around, the offense should pile up the points. if the Panthers are forced to throw a ton, this one could get out of hand for David Tepper's club in their first home playoff game since 2015.

The Bears and Packers have one of the most storied rivalries in professional football history, dating back over 100 years. In that large timeframe, the two franchises have only met twice in the playoffs. Once on the hallowed ground of Wrigley Field in 1941 and during the NFC title game in 2011 at Soldier Field.

This game on Saturday is as big as it gets, despite it "only" being in the first round of the playoffs. In a curious twist, neither the Packers nor the Bears have won a game since they last beat each other at home.

Both games should be super snug, but we're going to back the playoff newcomer in Caleb Williams, who has arrived as a franchise quarterback under Ben Johnson, especially with him likely to get Rome Odunze back this week. The Bears will be angry after their loss to the Lions in Week 18. I'm not sure the Packers defense without Micah Parsons is up to the task of stopping this Chicago offense.

Williams playing his first playoff game is certainly a cause for concern, but Johnson has plenty of playoff play calling experience. I think that's enough to keep his quarterback calm for this rubber match.

I'm probably going to regret going against 1) the team I picked to make the Super Bowl in Buffalo and 2) you know, Josh Allen. But we're not betting with our preseason head and we're not betting with our heart. And I think the wrong team is favored here.

If we presume that an injured Josh Allen doesn't go full Superman in this spot, then the quarterbacks are relatively even in terms of how they've played over the last month.

And if Trevor Lawrence and Allen are roughly on the same page in terms of what they bring to the table -- not what they're physically capable of on a play-to-play basis mind you -- then the Jaguars are simply the better team. They're at home, the crowd is going to be rowdy, Lawrence has playoff experience. Much to my preseason mind's chagrin, we're going to back the Jags to win here.

49ers +5.5 at Eagles

Sometimes you can be worried that a one team is a bad matchup for another team. And I am worried the Eagles are a bad matchup for the 49ers, because the San Francisco defense right now is bad. They got gashed by the run against the Seahawks and this could be a Saquon Barkley Special, a throwback to 2024.

But then sometimes a line just gets too large and that's the case here. The 49ers were nearly the No. 1 seed in the NFC until one bad day against Seattle. Granted, it was at home and under the bright lights, but it's not like they gave up a ton of points. The offense should get Trent Williams (and maybe Ricky Pearsall) back.

The offense has a tough challenge in Philly's defense, but Kyle Shanahan will get to cooking here. I love Christian McCaffrey for a huge receiving game in this spot. The Eagles might come out and be conservative and that should let the 49ers hang around enough to cover this big number.

Chargers at Patriots Under 45.5

This line, as predicted earlier in the week, came down from the exorbitant 46.5 it opened at. No surprise there. But I think it's still a little too high.

We're talking about Mike Vrabel and Jim Harbaugh-coached teams, respectively, in this game. Those guys love a rock fight. And they know possessions, particularly long ones that tire out a defense and let an offense get the run game going, are going to be paramount here.

I think we'll see a couple of deep shot plays in this spot, but it's Drake Maye's first playoff game and Justin Herbert lacks protection. I think this one could end well south of 40 total points.

The Texans defense is absolutely terrifying, especially against a questionable offense like the Steelers. But Pittsburgh has a major advantage in playoff experience here with Aaron Rodgers vs. C.J. Stroud and the Steelers offense could potentially -- and let's stress potentially -- be a bad matchup for the Texans.

Rodgers loves to dink and dunk and use Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren and his myriad tight ends in the passing game. Darnell Washington being out is a problem, but the Steelers have fashioned this clunky offense into something that can create enough on offense, and now they're getting their big play guy back in D.K. Metcalf.

Plus the game is at home and I don't see Houston just running away from anyone thanks to its offense, especially with T.J. Watt back and Cameron Heyward playing like a man possessed.

Wild Card Weekend NFL player props

Jalen Coker Over 37.5 receiving yards

The last time these teams squared off, Coker was returning from injury and immediately made a big impact. Bryce Young targeted him six times, he scored once and nearly doubled this number.

Obviously Tetairoa McMillan is the No. 1 option here. But if the Rams shift coverage to take him away, which they likely will do, Young is going to feed his other big-bodied weapon. Coker can get this on two catches and I think he's a bigger factor on Saturday than people expect.

Additionally, with a 10.5-point spread, we should get Carolina throwing for much of the second half, setting this up well.

Luke Musgrave Under 2.5 receptions

The targets simply aren't there for Musgrave in an offense that should try to run the ball aggressively against the Bears defense. We could see some weather, which would result in even less passing. While Musgrave did hit this number against Chicago last time, he needed overtime to get there.

Additionally, Green Bay gets Christian Watson back, which takes away target share and I think Matt LaFleur keeps it close to the vest in this one in terms of who he lets touch the ball. Two catches for 25 yards and a pair of first downs sounds about right for Musgrave, who most certainly is not Tucker Kraft.

Travis Etienne Over 63.5 rushing yards

If the Bills defense magically transforms into a good rushing unit overnight as they go on the road against an offense that has dominated over the last few months, I'll happily take an L.

But I squinted when I opened up this number, because I expected it to have an eight in front of it not a six. Etienne has been a workhorse all season long for the Jaguars and there's no reason they'll go away from him -- not in this matchup against a bad Buffalo rushing defense.

Christian McCaffrey Over 5.5 receptions

The Eagles will be able to move the ball against San Francisco's defense and the 49ers will want to keep pressure off of Brock Purdy. That means the most obvious thing, especially against a stout Philadelphia run defense: McCaffrey catches.

If Kyle Shanahan comes out letting Purdy dump it off to McCaffrey early, we could get a couple on the first drive or two and then we're in cruise control to six total receptions.

I'll be laddering this up to 10 catches, which is nearly 10-1, because if we get a negative 49ers gamescript, CMC might pile them up late.

Justin Herbert Over 30.5 rushing yards

Herbert is down both of his tackles, as he has been much of the year. He'll see pressure from the Patriots. When Herbert is pressured, he runs. And when he runs, he's extremely effective at getting north and south quickly and piling up the yards.

The Chargers are fine with it because he's efficient. He can pick up first downs, doesn't take a bunch of contact on his runs and by bailing on the pocket, he avoids unnecessary hits on his injured left arm.

Nico Collins Over 4.5 receptions

Collins is a playoff monster, having put up big numbers in every single one of his career playoff games. The yardage is a good look too because Collins can just catch a big one early, but I think when the Texans' run game struggles, the Houston alpha will get peppered with targets from C.J. Stroud.

We could see a monster output from Collins in this one.

Wild Card Weekend anytime touchdown scorers

Davante Adams anytime TD

This is a little juicy, but we've been backing Adams all year long and he's finally back and fully healthy off a hamstring injury that cost him the final few weeks of the regular season.

Adams wasn't on the injury report Thursday so I feel very good about him being full bore in this game. People forget how dominant he was in the red zone for the Rams all season. He was a massive touchdown regression candidate and then the scores came in waves.

I expect him right back in the saddle -- all the tight ends who scored for the last few weeks might be rendered irrelevant by Adams' return.

Colston Loveland anytime TD

Another one of "my guys" here, but there's good reason to be extremely bullish about Loveland. For starters, he was a monster the final two weeks of the season, catching 16 passes on 23 targets for 185 yards and two scores.

Secondly, Ben Johnson unleashed Sam LaPorta in the playoffs his rookie year, with the rookie catching 21 passes for 176 yards and a score over three games. Loveland is Johnson's new LaPorta and he's been extremely reliable over the middle all year, finally getting ramped up near the end after an injury.

He finds the end zone this weekend and I love it at this number.

Trevor Lawrence anytime TD

This number keeps ticking down and with good reason: Lawrence is coming off the best rushing season of his (still young!) career. The Bills are horrible against the run, Lawrence is third in the league in terms of quarterback rush attempts in the red zone and he will lay it on the line in a home playoff game against a formidable opponent.

Lawrence to score might be my favorite bet of the whole weekend and I'll be sprinkling on two scores as well.

Saquon Barkley anytime TD

Did you see that Niners rush defense last weekend? It was putrid. Lane Johnson is likely to be back for this game given he was limited in practice and the importance of the game itself, so I can't see how Barkley doesn't finally get going a little bit after a disappointing season.

San Francisco gave up explosive plays to the Seahawks offense on the ground and no one is more prone to popping off a big run like Barkley, especially at home in the postseason. This price is too good to ignore.

TreVeyon Henderson anytime TD

Rhamondre Stevenson's been the one getting in the end zone for the Patriots the last couple of weeks, but Henderson's actually seen more of the carries. I think some of that was by design with the Patriots holding big leads and Mike Vrabel preparing to really unleash Henderson in the postseason.

Henderson can score in the red zone and he can score from the other 1-yard line, because he's that explosive. This is also an excellent matchup. We're gobbling chalk on these touchdown scorers and we don't care.

Pat Freiermuth anytime TD

Freiermuth should have had a TD against the Ravens. Without Darnell Washington, he's seeing a lot more playing time for the Steelers over the last few weeks.

He'll be a trusty red-zone look for Aaron Rodgers and has been known to grab one over the middle of the field and rip off a long score before. Betting on anyone to score against the Texans is dangerous, but I like his chances and I like them a lot at this number.