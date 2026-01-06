Welcome to the NFL playoffs! It's the most glorious time of the year, with a whopping six playoff games scheduled between Saturday and Monday. There's no better time than Wild Card Weekend.

While the betting lines for these games were set before the regular season even ended, we've already seen some movement. But there will be even more movement in the next few days, so let's try to stay ahead of it by jumping on some early lines now.

This column closed out Week 18 with a ton of CLV and a 3-1 record, so let's find some early playoff winners as well.

Bet it now: Rams -10 vs. Panthers

This spot may feel like deja vu for the Rams, with Los Angeles having been to Carolina once already this season. Things didn't go well! The Rams lost outright to the Panthers in a sloppy, rain-soaked game that featured Carolina's defense taking advantage of Matthew Stafford's mistakes.

But the Rams outgained Carolina by nearly two full yards per play and beat them in every major statistical category except turnovers, where Carolina won the battle 3-0. That was the difference in the game.

I liked Sean McVay's decision to play his starters the full game against the Cardinals in Week 18, because their blowout win, in which Stafford threw four touchdown passes and grabbed back the market lead in the MVP race, gives them a nice springboard into the postseason instead of the team sitting and stewing for a week after that ugly loss to the Falcons in Week 17.

This is a big number to lay with the Rams in a spot where they previously lost outright, but the way they played against the Cardinals on Sunday in the second half gives me a good feeling about laying the lumber with L.A.

This number opened on DraftKings at 10.5, dropped to 9.5 and then got back out to 10.5 on Monday. I personally think it closes north of 10, so I like it now.

Bet it now: Chargers vs. Patriots Under 46.5

Confession: I had this whole thing written out about why I wanted to go ahead and get the Chargers at +3.5 before it moves to 3. I was calling it a low-scoring game, and I took a look at the total and I did a double take because it's in the high 40s.

You know what else is in the high 40s? The temperatures in Foxborough this time of year. There's probably going to be some rain -- it's probably going to be a little nasty -- and both of these teams love to run the football.

Mike Vrabel matching up with Jim Harbaugh in a playoff game does not scream Over. No edges given, hard-nosed, aggressive running and defense is going to win this game.

Drake Maye is playing in his first playoff game against the second playoff team on his schedule this year. If the Patriots don't wing it around and scoring 40, it will be understood. Harbaugh will keep Justin Herbert from dropping back as much as he can given Los Angeles' wounded offensive line.

This number should be 44.5 at the most.

Bet it now: Trevor Lawrence anytime touchdown scorer

I put this pick up on SportsLine Monday afternoon and it's already dropped five cents in price. With good reason: Lawrence just had the best rushing regular season of his career, by far.

His nine rushing touchdowns in 2025 nearly doubled his previous career high and he also set a career high in rushing yards. He had as many carries inside the 5-yard line this season as Jahmyr Gibbs and Saquon Barkley. I had to quadruple check that because it seemed so absurd.

Lawrence was third in the NFL in red-zone rushing attempts behind only -- as you can probably guess -- Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts. He had more red-zone rushing touchdowns than Gibbs and James Cook! The numbers are kind of crazy.

We're getting Lawrence against a team that will give up rushing yards with a coach who enables him to run as a short home dog at +190. Consider nibbling on two touchdowns as well at +1300.

Bet it now: 49ers vs. Eagles Over 44.5

The 49ers' dud of an offensive performance against the Seahawks in Week 18 has caused this number to open and stay fairly low early in the week.

We're not expecting great weather in Phiadelphia at the moment, but at least it's not going to be freezing cold. Maybe a touch of rain, plus temperatures in the 40s or 50s with a bit of wind. There's also a chance the weather moves up a bit and we get a really sunny day, which is currently what Monday's forecast looks like.

Plus, Trent Williams should be back for this game, which is an even bigger factor. I don't think Philly's pass rush gets home the way the Seattle defense did on Brock Purdy, and I think we can buy low on a bounceback here with a chance this creeps up into the 46 range, with each of those points being a massive deal in a playoff game, obviously.

San Francisco's defense will play hard here, but I'm not sure that unit will slow down the Eagles on the ground or in the air. The 49ers will have to answer I think they'll be able to, and we could get ourselves a bit of a shootout.