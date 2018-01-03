NFL Wild-Card Weekend: How to watch, live stream the Bills and Jaguars on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information.

Bills and Jaguars on CBS All Access

The Bills and the Jaguars put their seasons on the line, as two of the most surprising playoff teams in the NFL square off on Wild-Card Weekend. The Bills were able to sneak into the playoffs with a little help from the Bengals, snapping the sports world's longest postseason drought, while the Jaguars were dominant all season to win the AFC South. Now, the Bills are trying to do more in Josh McDermott's first season and win a playoff game.

The Jaguars will be looking to put on a show in front of their home fans, who have been starved for this game for some time. With the tarps off, the Jaguars will look to make a mark at EverBank to play the Steelers in the second round, whom they beat soundly earlier this season. However, no one is overlooking Tyrod Taylor and the Bills. The Bills, if you recall, were thought to be tanking earlier this year. And despite a misstep in putting Nathan Peterman in -- who went on to throw five interceptions in a half against the Chargers -- the Bills managed to survive.

Leonard Fournette and Chris Ivory have been a strong 1-2 punch for the Jags all season, while LeSean McCoy has carried the load for Buffalo. Shady, however, is a gametime decision against Jacksonville -- and without him the Bills' chances will take a huge hit. This game will likely be won on the ground, so the Bills may go to the Mike Tolbert well if McCoy's carries get impacted, but losing such a huge part of their offense just before the wild-card round would be a brutal loss.

Bills and Jaguars start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Jan. 7



Sunday, Jan. 7 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET



1:05 p.m. ET Location: EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida



EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Beth Mowins, Jay Feely



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.