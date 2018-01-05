NFL Wild Card Weekend: Vegas SuperContest expert picks and predictions

The 2017 NFL season has been extremely profitable if you've been listening to SportsLine stat geek R.J. White. He is currently the site's No. 1 NFL expert and finished in the top one percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest -- his second cash in three years in the world's most prestigious handicapping competition. Anyone who has followed his picks is up big-time.



Now, he's locked in his picks for Wild Card Weekend. You can only see them over at SportsLine.



This week, the acclaimed handicapper is all over the Jaguars (-7.5) at home against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are coming off an emotional high after improbably securing a playoff spot, but the offense has had trouble generating points even with a healthy LeSean McCoy. Now they have to do it on the road against one of the best defenses in the league, potentially without McCoy (ankle).



The Jaguars boast the second-ranked scoring defense in the league, only allowing opponents to score an average of 16.75 points per game. And the Bills are just 3-6-1 against the spread in their last 10 games on the road.

And a shocker: White is backing the Titans (+8) on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tennessee has been blown out just once since Week 4 (at Pittsburgh), and a better-than-you-think defense has kept them in a lot of games. They've given up fewer than 17 points four times in their last six games.

Tennessee's defense matches up well with Kansas City's offense, while the Chiefs' defense ranks 32nd in rush DVOA. Plus, the Titans went into Kansas City and beat a better Chiefs team last season, so don't expect them to be overwhelmed by the moment.

The Titans are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games, while the Chiefs are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games against the Titans at Arrowhead Stadium.

White also is calling for a Vegas favorite to get absolutely shocked this weekend.



So who else is White backing? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back in all four games on Wild Card Weekend, plus see which underdog is going to shock the world, all from the man who finished 18th out of 2,748 contestants in the nation's top handicapping tournament.