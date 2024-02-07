The NFL has a strict policy prohibiting players or staff members from gambling. But all bets are off for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers players immediately following Super Bowl LVIII, according to NFL Media, with the league and NFL Players Association agreeing to lift restrictions on betting once the big game concludes.

This could enable players to partake in gambling as part of Sunday night postgame celebrations, per Tom Pelissero, and there won't be a shortage of opportunities for that, considering the teams are stationed in Las Vegas. While the team hotels are located in Henderson, Nevada, about 30 minutes from the Strip, casinos are littered across the area.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes even hinted at a potential Vegas celebration, telling reporters on Opening Night that he promised teammates he'd fly them back to Sin City if they follow pre-Super Bowl rules, avoid discipline for gambling and beat the 49ers.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, meanwhile, spoke this week about the importance of enforcing no-betting policies prior to the game. Estimating that 25 NFL employees and "roughly" 13 players had been penalized for violating the rules, he said the league takes the matter "incredibly seriously," especially because gambling violations can affect the "integrity of the game."

