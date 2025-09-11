The NFL will not punish Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after broadcast cameras caught him shoving a fan that made contact with him during Baltimore's season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills, the league confirmed in a statement to the NFL Network. Baltimore is handling the situation internally.

"Our player's safety is of the utmost importance," the Ravens told ESPN in a statement. "We have spoken to Lamar, who understands the impact of the situation, about the incident. While we will keep internal matters private, we have implemented additional security protocols -- both at home and on the road -- to better protect our players and handle negative fan interactions moving forward."

The incident occurred after Jackson completed a touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the third quarter of the Week 1 game. The fan, who was ejected from Highmark Stadium and later banned from all NFL stadiums, also grabbed at Hopkins.

"I got pushed, and [I was] like, 'What?'" Jackson told reporters Wednesday. "I thought I was outside. I wasn't even thinking about me being out there on the field. But my apologies to whoever that was. I don't know who it was. My apologies to him. Just chill next time. You can talk trash and stuff, but keep your hands to yourself. That's all I can say."

The Ravens will make their 2025 home debut on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.