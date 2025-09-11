NFL will not punish Ravens QB Lamar Jackson following interaction with fan in Buffalo in season opener
The Ravens said they are handling the situation internally
The NFL will not punish Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after broadcast cameras caught him shoving a fan that made contact with him during Baltimore's season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills, the league confirmed in a statement to the NFL Network. Baltimore is handling the situation internally.
"Our player's safety is of the utmost importance," the Ravens told ESPN in a statement. "We have spoken to Lamar, who understands the impact of the situation, about the incident. While we will keep internal matters private, we have implemented additional security protocols -- both at home and on the road -- to better protect our players and handle negative fan interactions moving forward."
The incident occurred after Jackson completed a touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the third quarter of the Week 1 game. The fan, who was ejected from Highmark Stadium and later banned from all NFL stadiums, also grabbed at Hopkins.
"I got pushed, and [I was] like, 'What?'" Jackson told reporters Wednesday. "I thought I was outside. I wasn't even thinking about me being out there on the field. But my apologies to whoever that was. I don't know who it was. My apologies to him. Just chill next time. You can talk trash and stuff, but keep your hands to yourself. That's all I can say."
The Ravens will make their 2025 home debut on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.