NFL will tweak rules for kickoffs, but changes are on a 'short leash' before it's eliminated
Possible changes include eliminating two-man wedge, no running start
It has been understood for several years now that concussions occur more often on kickoffs than on any other plays. In an effort to reduce concussions on kickoffs, the league has made several changes to the rules over the last few years. This offseason, more change is coming.
Among the possible changes being suggested by the competition committee, per NFL.com's Judy Battista:
- Eliminating the two-man wedge.
- No running start for the kicking team (ESPN's Kevin Seifert clarified that the proposal would reduce the allowed running start to one yard from the current five yards).
- Only three players allowed deep.
Not being suggested, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post: placing the ball on the 20-yard line after a touchback if the ball is kicked through the uprights.
The intention is for the new rules to be voted on at the upcoming owners' meetings, but if you're ready to get used to these potential new rules: don't. They might not be here to stay. Packers president Mark Murphy said the changes are on a "short leash" to reduce injuries before the league just eliminates kickoffs entirely.
It seems like just a matter of time before kickoffs are eliminated at this rate, but this looks like a last-ditch effort to save them, spurred on by the urging of special teams players and coaches and the NFL's desire to not change the game too much. We'll see if it works out.
-
Jets GM: Darnold has chance to start
The No. 3 overall pick will have a chance to beat out Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater
-
Report: Broncos decline Ray's option
Ray hasn't produced like a first-round pick since he entered the league in 2015
-
The Cam Plan for Josh Allen in Buffalo
When creating a scheme for Allen, the Bills should look to a quarterback head coach Sean McDermott...
-
Jaguars decline Fowler's 2019 option
The former first-round pick has steadily improved, but not enough to pick up his $14.2 million...
-
Cheerleaders: Redskins pimped us out
According to five cheerleaders who spoke to The New York Times, they were told to be personal...
-
Browns GM tells why he hid Mayfield pick
Almost a week after the 2018 NFL Draft, the Browns are beginning to explain why they did what...