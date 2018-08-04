NFL win totals 2018, lines, predictions: Prop bet guru picks Over 8 for Raiders
Josh Nagel has a documented record of 25-12 in prop-bet specials for SportsLine
Sportsbooks have offered live NFL season win total odds for several weeks now, and they have had a chance to adjust their odds and prices based on the action in training camp and the preseason. However, handicappers have also gathered more information and locked in on value spots, causing sports books to change the projected win totals for each NFL team. Before you place your NFL season-win total wagers, see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.
Nagel is a Nevada-based expert who hit 70 percent of his NFL spread selections (14-6) last season, including a perfect 3-0 in postseason picks. He also has a documented record of 25-12 in prop-bet specials for SportsLine.
Following intensive research and analysis of all NFL teams, Nagel scoured the futures betting menu and has identified five win totals to jump on now. Those picks are available over at SportsLine.
We can tell you he likes the Oakland Raiders to go Over their posted win total of eight in Jon Gruden's return to the sidelines following a decade away from coaching. Nagel knows expectations are sky-high for Gruden to duplicate the success he had with Oakland in his first tenure when he was hailed as a coaching prodigy. Gruden went on to win a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers before he was eventually let go.
Most observers anticipated Gruden would use broadcasting as a stop-gap hobby while he pondered his next NFL head coaching opportunity. Instead, his legend skyrocketed as a larger-than-life personality known for his unbridled enthusiasm for the game while still working with players in various settings.
Gruden's name was tied to countless NFL and college coaching openings over the past decade, but he wouldn't budge from his seat in the booth. That is, until the Raiders came calling again with an open checkbook and the hope Gruden could again restore the franchise to glory as it prepares for a move to Las Vegas.
Nagel believes Gruden will make an immediate impact on a team that went 12-4 two seasons ago, and he expects the club to post a minimum 9-7 record this season.
Nagel also just made the call on the Eagles' hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions and is predicting one of the most-hyped 2018 teams to face-plant. He's sharing which team it is, and what side to back, over at SportsLine.
So which teams can you count on to beat projections, and which clubs are destined to come up short? Visit SportsLine now to get the top five win-total picks from an accomplished handicapper who hit 70 percent of his NFL picks last season.
