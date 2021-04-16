Despite falling short in 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs' win total is higher than any other team's ahead of the NFL's first 17-game regular season. William Hill Sportsbook opened the Chiefs' win total at 12, a half-game more than the Buccaneers, who dethroned Kansas City in Super Bowl LV.

While the Chiefs and Buccaneers are at the top, the Packers, the NFC's runners-up each of the past two seasons, are tied with Baltimore with their win total set at 11. The Ravens went 11-5 in the 2020 regular season before falling to the Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Speaking of the Bills, they are tied with the Rams with a win total at 10.5 wins. The Rams, who started the offseason by acquiring Matthew Stafford from Detroit, also advanced to the divisional playoffs last season before bowing out to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Seattle, San Francisco, Indianapolis and Cleveland round out the teams whose win total is at 10. Falling just below the 10-win threshold are the Titans, Saints and Cowboys. The Texans and Lions, two teams that will field new head coaches for the 2021 season, come in at league-low 5 win total.

Here are the lines William Hill is offering for Over/Under bets on season win totals: