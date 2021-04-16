patrick-mahomes-chiefs-2.jpg
Getty Images

Despite falling short in 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs' win total is higher than any other team's ahead of the NFL's first 17-game regular season. William Hill Sportsbook opened the Chiefs' win total at 12, a half-game more than the Buccaneers, who dethroned Kansas City in Super Bowl LV. 

While the Chiefs and Buccaneers are at the top, the Packers, the NFC's runners-up each of the past two seasons, are tied with Baltimore with their win total set at 11. The Ravens went 11-5 in the 2020 regular season before falling to the Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Speaking of the Bills, they are tied with the Rams with a win total at 10.5 wins. The Rams, who started the offseason by acquiring Matthew Stafford from Detroit, also advanced to the divisional playoffs last season before bowing out to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. 

Seattle, San Francisco, Indianapolis and Cleveland round out the teams whose win total is at 10. Falling just below the 10-win threshold are the Titans, Saints and Cowboys. The Texans and Lions, two teams that will field new head coaches for the 2021 season, come in at league-low 5 win total. 

Here are the lines William Hill is offering for Over/Under bets on season win totals:

TeamWin totalOver/Under odds

Chiefs

12

-130/+110

Buccaneers

11.5

+100/-120

Packers

11

+105/-125

Ravens

11

-105/-115

Rams

10.5

+105/-125

Bills

10.5

-130/+110

Seahawks

10

+105/-125

49ers

10

-140/+120

Colts

10

-110/-110

Browns

10

-115/-105

Titans

9.5

+110/-130

Saints

9.5

+120/-140

Cowboys

9.5

+110/-130

Steelers

9

+105/-125

Patriots

9

-125/+105

Dolphins

9

-135/+115

Chargers

9

+105/-125

Vikings

8.5

-115/-105

Washington

8

-105/-115

Raiders

8

+115/-135

Cardinals

8

-140/+120

Broncos

7.5

+105/-125

Bears

7.5

+105/-125

Panthers

7.5

+110/-130

Eagles

7

+105/-125

Giants

7

-110/-110

Falcons

7

-115/-105

Bengals

6.5

-105/-115

Jets

6

-130/+110

Jaguars

6

-120/+110

Texans

5

+110/-130

Lions

5

-130/+110