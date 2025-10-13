Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

I'd like to start things off here by wishing a happy birthday to Jerry Jones. He's turning 83 today and if his birthday wish was for the Cowboys to win in Week 6, then that's unfortunate, because his team lost to the Panthers. And to add insult to injury, the Panthers best player in the game (Rico Dowdle) was a player who the Cowboys could have re-signed during the offseason, but they decided to let him walk in free agency. And based on that decision alone, maybe Jerry's birthday wish should be for his team to get a new general manager.

The loss by the Cowboys was so embarrassing that the always talkative Jones didn't even want to talk with the media after the game. Fortunately, I'm in the mood to talk right now and I've got a lot to say, so let's get to the rundown.

1. NFL Week 6 grades: Bengals earn 'C+' in Joe Flacco's first game

Welcome to my favorite part of the Monday newsletter, which is where I hand out grades for all 32 teams. Actually, this week, I didn't grade all 32 teams because there were two teams on a bye, and then we have four teams playing tonight, so you're only getting 26 grades.

Anyway, here are the grades from three notable games that were played Sunday:

Broncos 13-11 over Jets in London (full recap)

Broncos takeaway: We don't hand out an offensive grade and a defensive grade, but for the Broncos, we should probably do that for this game. The defense gets an "A+" for a dominant performance that saw the Broncos rack up nine sacks. Denver gave Nik Bonitto a $120 million contract at the beginning of the season and he's already looking like a bargain. The Broncos held the Jets to -10 passing yards, which was the lowest total the NFL has seen in 27 years. Patrick Surtain II absolutely shut down Garrett Wilson, who had just 13 yards receiving. Offensively, the Broncos struggled for the second straight week. If the offense can get things figured out, the Broncos could quickly turn into the favorite in the AFC West. Even with the offense struggling, the Broncos are definitely a Super Bowl contender with this defense. Grade: C+

Packers 27-18 over Bengals (full recap)

Bengals takeaway: Joe Flacco only had four days to learn the Bengals' offense, and during the first half, he played like a guy who only had four days to learn the offense. However, the Bengals should be encouraged by the fact that something seemed to click for Flacco during a second half in which he completed 70% of his passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Flacco spread the ball around: He completed at least one pass to eight different receivers, including Ja'Marr Chase, who had 10 receptions for 94 yards. Despite the loss, the Bengals will likely now have plenty of confidence going into their showdown with the Steelers on Thursday night. Grade: C+

Chiefs 30-17 over Lions (full recap)

Lions takeaway: The Lions had the longest winning streak in the NFL heading into Week 6, but it came to an abrupt end in Kansas City. The Lions offense generally struggles when it can't run the ball and the Lions couldn't the run the ball during a second half where they were limited to just six yards on the ground. Defensively, the Lions went into this game with a banged up secondary and it certainly showed as they got diced up by Patrick Mahomes. When the Lions are healthy, they're one of the best teams in the NFL, but if they don't get healthy soon, it's going to be tough for them to stop any team with a good quarterback. And that's bad news for a Lions team that will be hosting Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers next week. Grade: C-

As for the other 20 grades we handed out in Week 6, you can check those out by clicking here.

2. NFL Week 6 winners and losers: Backup running backs rule the week

You can't have a week of NFL action without having winners and losers, so we have some winners and losers. Jared Dubin came up with this week's list, and we're going to check out his winners, which featured two running backs who were thrust into the starting job this month.

WINNERS

Panthers RB Rico Dowdle. Dowdle talked some pregame smack to his former team, telling the Dallas Cowboys that they should buckle up their chin straps to get ready to play against him and the Carolina Panthers. (Dallas allowed Dowdle to walk in free agency this offseason, choosing instead to sign Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.) Dowdle came out against Dallas and backed up his talk with his play: he went over 200 total yards for the second week in a row, rushing an incredible 30 times for 183 yards and catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

If you want to see the rest of Dubin's winners along with his losers, be sure to click here.

3. Overreactions from Week 6: Will Buccaneers be the top seed in the NFC?

Everyone on the internet loves to overreact to things, and that's especially true when we're talking about the the NFL. With that in mind, Jeff Kerr decided to take a look at several things that happened in Week 6 to decide if we're all overreacting.

Statement: Buccaneers will earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction. Can the Buccaneers get the No. 1 seed in the conference? This is a conversation they belong in, even with the loss to the Eagles. Even though Tampa Bay is in the NFC South, the schedule is brutal. The Buccaneers play the Lions next week, the Bills in Week 11, and the Rams the following week before the schedule gets easier.

Statement: Justin Fields should be benched by the Jets.

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction. The Jets are 0-6 through six games, and the pressure is on Aaron Glenn to change something. Glenn's future as a head coach looks very bleak with his in-game decisions and the way his roster is handled, but should it be at Fields' expense? Fields hasn't been good for the Jets and may be the reason why the offense is so inconsistent week-to-week. Would the Jets be better off with Tyrod Taylor? Probably not with the way this team is run on both sides of the ball.

Statement: Sam Darnold is an MVP candidate.

Overreaction or reality: Reality. Not many quarterbacks have had success against the Jaguars defense this season. That wasn't the case for Darnold, who finished 16 of 27 for 295 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions -- a 121.7 passer rating. Darnold has been excellent all season, completing 70.8% of his passes for 1,541 yards with 11 touchdowns to three interceptions for a 116.0 passer rating. ... There isn't a clear MVP front runner right now. Why can't Darnold be in the conversation?

There are plenty more overreactions, and if you want to check those out, be sure to click here.

4. Crazy stats from Week 6: Jets offense crashes in London

Every Sunday night, I get an email from our research department here at CBS Sports, and every Sunday, that email always includes some wild stats about the games that were just played.

With that in mind, here are 13 crazy stats from Week 6:

Jets' passing game crashes. The Jets finished with NEGATIVE 10 passing yards, which was the lowest total that the NFL has seen in 27 years. The last team to go lower came in 1998 when Ryan Leaf and the Chargers totaled -19 passing yards in a game. If you're wondering how the Jets hit their total, Justin Field threw for 45 yards, but lost 55 yards on nine sacks and that 55-yard loss is added to their team passing total. Broncos beat up on the Jets. The Broncos lead the NFL with 30 sacks on the season and nine of those game on Sunday against the Jets. The Broncos have now tallied at least five sacks in four of their first six games, making them just the third team since 1990 to pull off that feat (They joined the 2000 Buccaneers and 2019 Patriots). McCaffrey is carrying the 49ers. Christian McCaffrey finished with 57 yards receiving during the 49ers' 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers. That makes him the first running back in NFL history with at least 50 yards receiving in each of his team's first six games of the season. Titans are still bad. The Titans are the only team in the NFL that still hasn't held a fourth-quarter lead this season. The Titans do have one win, but that came on a field goal as time expired. Rico's revenge: Panthers running back Rico Dowdle had 239 total yards against the Cowboys on Sunday after totaling 234 last week. That makes Dowdle just the seventh player in NFL history to total at least 230 scrimmage yards in back-to-back games. Dowdle accomplished the feat this week against a Cowboys team that decided not to keep him for 2025 after he spent his first four seasons with the team. Cowboys collapse. The Cowboys became the 79th team since 1970 to average 30 points per game with zero turnovers over a three-game span. The other 78 teams finished with a winning record during that span, but the Cowboys didn't, going 1-1-1. Browns can't win in Pittsburgh. With their 23-9 loss to the Steelers, the Browns have now lost 22 straight games in Pittsburgh, which is the second-longest losing streak by any team in one city in NFL history. The only longer streak came when the Lions lost 23 straight in Green Bay from 1992 through 2014. Baker's dozen. Over the past two weeks, Baker Mayfield has thrown for 635 yards while throwing just 10 incompletions. It's the most passing yards (635) on 10 or fewer incompletions in a two-game span since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Joe Flacco joins rare club. The 40-year-old became just the seventh QB in NFL history to face the same opponent twice in one season, but with a different team each time. Back in Week 3, Flacco beat the Packers while playing for the Browns. On Sunday, he threw two touchdowns in a 27-18 loss to Green Bay while playing for the Bengals. Indiana Jones and Colts crusade. The Colts have scored 194 points through six weeks, which is notable, because that's the most they've scored through six games since 1964 when they scored 203. That means that the Colts are scoring points at a higher point with Daniel Jones than they did during any season with Peyton Manning. Packers shutout streak continues. With the Bengals scoring zero points in the first quarter, the Packers still haven't given up a single first-quarter point this year. Their five-game streak is the longest stretch to start a season since 2015 when the Broncos held their first seven opponents scoreless in the first quarter. The Broncos ended up winning that Super Bowl that year. Ja'Marr Chase goes off. The Bengals receiver caught 10 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, marking the 12th time in his career that he's caught at least 10 passes with at least one TD. That's the fourth-most by any receiver in NFL history, trailing only Davante Adams (18), Antonio Brown (14) and Tyreek Hill (13). All three of those players took at least 145 games to accomplish the feat. For Chase, it took just 68. The 67-yard field goal that didn't count. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson appeared to set an NFL record on Sunday with a 67-yard field goal against the Packers, but the kick didn't count, because Matt LaFleur called a timeout just before the play started. McPherson ended up missing his second attempt after the timeout. If you want to see the 67-yard kick that went in, be sure to check it out here.

If you see any other fun facts, feel free to tweet them at me.

5. The Monday night doubleheader is back: We've got two games tonight

For the third time this season, we're getting a Monday night doubleheader, which means we'll be getting two games tonight. The NFL schedule included a total of four Monday night doubleheaders this year. This is the third one and the final one will be coming next week.

The first game of the night will feature Buffalo (4-1) at Atlanta (2-2) in a game that will kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here's one reason why each team should be feeling confident going into the game:

Why the Bills can win: Over the past three weeks, the Falcons defense has faced J.J. McCarthy, Bryce Young and Marcus Mariota, so Josh Allen will be a huge challenge compared to those three. If the Falcons focus on stopping Allen, that should give James Cook a chance to take over. The Falcons are surrendering 4.6 yards per carry this year, which means there should be a lot of holes for Cook to run through. Since the start of the 2024 season, the Bills are 7-0 when he rushes for at least 100 yards, so If Cook goes off, it's hard to see the Bills losing.

Over the past three weeks, the Falcons defense has faced J.J. McCarthy, Bryce Young and Marcus Mariota, so Josh Allen will be a huge challenge compared to those three. If the Falcons focus on stopping Allen, that should give James Cook a chance to take over. The Falcons are surrendering 4.6 yards per carry this year, which means there should be a lot of holes for Cook to run through. Since the start of the 2024 season, the Bills are 7-0 when he rushes for at least 100 yards, so If Cook goes off, it's hard to see the Bills losing. Why the Falcons can win: The Falcons need to get Bijan Robinson involved early and often and that's mostly because they'll be facing a Bills defense that's surrendering 145.6 yards per game on the ground this year, which is the third-worst in the NFL. If Robinson is running the ball well, that will keep the Falcons offense on the field and Josh Allen off of it. The Falcons are 2-0 this year when Robinson tops 125 scrimmage yards and 0-2 when he doesn't.

You can get a full preview of the game from Jared Dubin by clicking here.

In the late game, we've got the Bears (2-2) hosting the Commanders (3-2) at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC. Here's one reason why each of these teams could pull out the win:

Why the Bears can win: If there's one way to attack the Commanders defense, it's through the air, which means there's going to be a lot of pressure on Caleb Williams to come up with a big performance tonight. Williams has improved every week while running Ben Johnson's offense and this will be a chance for him to prove on a national stage just how far he's come along. If Williams plays smart football and doesn't turn the ball over, that should put the Bears in a position to win the game.

If there's one way to attack the Commanders defense, it's through the air, which means there's going to be a lot of pressure on Caleb Williams to come up with a big performance tonight. Williams has improved every week while running Ben Johnson's offense and this will be a chance for him to prove on a national stage just how far he's come along. If Williams plays smart football and doesn't turn the ball over, that should put the Bears in a position to win the game. Why the Commanders can win: The Commanders have the top rushing offense in the NFL and they get to face a Bears team that has surrendered the second-most rushing yards per game through five weeks. With receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown both out tonight and Deebo Samuel coming off a week where he was limited in practice, look for the Commanders to try and establish the run early. Since the start of the 2024 season, the Commanders are 11-0 when they rush for 150 yards or more, so if they can hit that magic number, they'll likely walk away with the win.

You can get a full preview of the game from Cody Benjamin by clicking here.

If you're thinking about betting on the game, here are a couple of props (via BetMGM).

ONE PROP I LIKE FROM BILLS-FALCONS: James Cook OVER 71.5 yards rushing (-115): Cook has gone over 100 yards rushing in three of Buffalo's past four games and has AVERAGED over 100 yards rushing in that same span. I feel like the Bills will do their best to get Cook cooking tonight, which should lead to him coasting past this number and hitting the over.

Cook has gone over 100 yards rushing in three of Buffalo's past four games and has AVERAGED over 100 yards rushing in that same span. I feel like the Bills will do their best to get Cook cooking tonight, which should lead to him coasting past this number and hitting the over. ONE PROP I LIKE FROM BEARS-COMMANDERS: Deebo Samuel OVER 57.5 receiving yards (-115): With Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown out, Jayden Daniels has to throw the ball to someone and I think that someone will be Samuel. With McLaurin out last week, Samuel caught eight passes for 96 yards and although he might not quite hit those numbers again, I do think we'll see him cross 57.5.



With Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown out, Jayden Daniels has to throw the ball to someone and I think that someone will be Samuel. With McLaurin out last week, Samuel caught eight passes for 96 yards and although he might not quite hit those numbers again, I do think we'll see him cross 57.5. ONE KICKING PROP I LIKE TONIGHT: Matt Prater OVER 6.5 points (-140): Prater has scored at least seven points in all five games that the Bills have played this season and I don't see that streak ending tonight.

If you're wondering how my props are doing this year, I'm 14-10 (6-5 on kicker props and 8-5 on all other props).

And now, it's time for some picks.

BILLS at FALCONS

My pick: Bills 30-23 over Falcons

Dubin's pick: Bills 27-20 over Falcons

Prisco's pick: Bills 33-27 over Falcons

BEARS at COMMANDERS

My pick: Commanders 34-27 over Bears

Cody's pick: Commanders 26-23 over Bears

Prisco's pick: Commanders 31-27 over Bears

Over on our CBSSports.com picks page, all eight of us are taking the Bills to win and cover as a 4.5-point favorite over Atlanta. As for the second game. we're all taking the Commanders to win straight up, but three of use are taking the Bears to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

6. Extra points: Lions player starts postgame fight after loss to Chiefs

It was a busy weekend in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.