Legacies are often defined during the playoffs. That fact was emphasized during the 2024 NFL wild-card round, as several individuals either elevated or diminished their legacy.

It may only be the opening round, but there were significant ramifications following each wild-card round game, both in the short and long term. It was mostly positive ramifications for the Texans, Ravens, Bills, Eagles and Commanders, who won their respective playoff games. Conversely, the Chargers, Steelers, Broncos, Packers and Buccaneers each face questions following early playoff exits.

Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers from wild-card weekend.

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 69.0 YDs 3568 TD 25 INT 9 YD/Att 7.43 View Profile

The likely NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year played like it in his first career start. The No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft, Daniels threw two touchdowns against the Buccaneers that included a go-ahead touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin. Daniels then led the Commanders on a game-winning drive that included a 21-yard completion to Dyami Brown on a third-and-6 play. Daniels became only the 12th rookie quarterback in NFL history to win a playoff game. He also led Washington to its first playoff victory since since 2005.

Loser: Mike Tomlin

Tomlin is a likely future Hall of Fame head coach whose legacy in Pittsburgh includes one Super Bowl win, a second Super Bowl appearance and a record 18 consecutive non-losing seasons to begin his NFL career. Unfortunately for Tomlin, his legacy now includes six straight playoff losses. His eight losses in the wild-card road is second only to Marty Schottenheimer, who lost nine such games.

The longtime Steelers head coach is now just 8-11 in the playoffs. After winning five of his first six playoff games, Tomlin's teams are just 3-10 in the postseason since advancing to Super Bowl XLV. Saturday's 28-14 loss to the Ravens may have been Tomlin's ugliest playoff loss yet, as Pittsburgh was outgained 306-59 in the first half. The Ravens also outrushed the Steelers, 299-29.

What's next for Tomlin? He is reportedly coming back for the 2025 season despite Pittsburgh's five-game skid to end this past season. There will most likely be changes in Pittsburgh, however, to Tomlin's coaching staff as well as Pittsburgh's roster. Look for the Steelers to be especially aggressive this offseason when it comes to upgrading their receiving corps and defensive line.

Winners: Derrick Henry/Lamar Jackson

Baltimore's dynamic duo was as good as advertised in its first playoff game together. Henry rumbled for 186 yards, the most rushing yards ever against a Steelers defense in the playoffs. Henry, who also ran for a pair of touchdowns, tied Terrell Davis' playoff record with his fourth postseason game with at least 150 rushing yards.

The likely league MVP for a third time, Jackson threw two touchdowns and completed 72% of his throws. He also ran for 81 yards on 15 carries. He ran Baltimore's read option to perfection, especially on Baltimore's 13-play, 85-yard drive in the second quarter that was done exclusively on the ground. Jackson and Henry accounted for 82 of the drive's 85 yards, with Jackson ripping off a key 20-yard run on a second-and-13 play.

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 65.9 YDs 3870 TD 23 INT 3 YD/Att 7.68 View Profile

The Chargers star quarterback threw just three interceptions during the entire 2024 regular season. He threw four picks on Saturday, though, as Los Angeles quietly exited from the postseason following a 20-point loss to the Texans.

Houston parlayed two of Herbert's picks into 10 points, including Texans safety Eric Murray's pick-six of Herbert late in the third quarter that extended the home team's lead to 20-6. Herbert did respond with an incredible 86-yard touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey on a third-and-26 play, but it was too little too late.

Herbert is now 0-2 in the playoffs, but that drought should end soon, as it appears that Herbert is going to finally get some much-needed stability in Los Angeles after having four offensive coordinators and three head coaches during his first five NFL seasons.

Winners: Josh Allen/James Cook

Like Jackson and Henry, Allen and Cook were a dangerous combo during wild-card weekend. Facing the Broncos' formidable defense, Allen went 20 of 26 for 272 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. He also ran for 46 yards on eight carries. The only player who ran for more yards than Allen was Cook, who had his first career 100-yard rushing performance in the playoffs.

Cook ran for 123 yards on 20 carries and joined Henry, Kenneth Walker III and Jonathan Taylor as the only running backs to run for over 100 yards against Denver's defense this season. One of the hardest running backs to bring down, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Cook routinely moved the pile several additional yards during Sunday's convincing win.

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 63.1 YDs 3389 TD 25 INT 11 YD/Att 7.97 View Profile

After a largely successful first year as Green Bay's starting quarterback, 2024 was a challenging one for Love, who suffered an injury in Week 1 and was never quite right from that point on. Despite several injuries, Love was able to help lead the Packers to an 11-6 record and a playoff berth. But he and the Packers' shortcomings this year were on display Sunday in Philadelphia against the Eagles. Love and the Packers' offense scored just 10 points, with Love throwing three picks and completing just over 60% of his throws.

Sunday's loss reinforced the narrative that the Packers need to upgrade their receiving corps this offseason if Love and the team are going to take the next step in 2025.

Winners: Saquon Barkley/Nolan Smith

Barkley's record-setting 2024 season continued in Sunday's win over the Packers. Barkley, who during the regular season became the ninth 2,000-yard back in NFL history, ran for 119 yards on 25 yards against the Packers while recording his first career 100-yard rushing yard performance in the postseason.

A 2023 first-round pick, the 23-year-old Smith became the youngest Eagles player to record two sacks in a playoff game. His performance earned him a game ball from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

"I want my sons to play football like Nolan Smith," Sirianni said afterwards. "Before my kids go out to play any sport, I say, 'Have fun, play hard, be physical.' That guy is the definition of those things. He has fun out there. He has fun with his teammates. His teammates love him."

Statistically, it was a solid game from Mayfield. He went 15 of 18 for 185 yards with two touchdowns and no picks. But his fumble that occurred deep in Buccaneers territory just after Tampa's defense had recorded a fourth-down stop loomed large in the loss. Washington scored a touchdown following the turnover.

Fair or not, the mistake reinforced the narrative that Mayfield isn't capable of leading a team to a championship. Mayfield, whose 16 interceptions this season were tied with Kirk Cousins for the most in the league, is now 2-3 in postseason play and has never advanced beyond the divisional round.